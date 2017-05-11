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All Photos/living/fireplace : standard layout/furniture : chair

Living Room Standard Layout Fireplace Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The interiors were conceived as a series of interconnected spaces that allow for flexible use while opening onto patios and terraces. Exposed polished concrete floors, kiri wood ceilings, and other natural materials help bridge indoor and outdoor areas. The stone hearth was brought from the central region of Córdoba, where a local artisan cut and chiseled it by hand.
In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
The pine boards continue on the ceiling in the stairwell. Green zellige tile forms a nook for the freestanding fireplace.
Scholtens incoporated the porch into the finished space as a family room, and covered walls and ceiling in knotty Pine panelling, as a callback to the previous porch. The couple's golden sofa tipped off Spot Lab that yellow was a favorite color, while the lamp in the corner was kept from the downstairs Tiki bar. The wooden birds came with the house.
Beams of morning sunlight fill the living area thanks to tall windows that run the length of the room.
Deep blue Heath Ceramics tile accents the fireplace surround, which was relocated from the back room.
A Pierson Sofa by Room and Board sits with a vintage travertine coffee table from Chairish and two Maker's Armchairs by Lawson Fenning. The Dixon Six Light Ceiling Fixture, also from Lawson Fenning, is overhead.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
SHED replaced the drafty windows with tall sliding glass doors to connect to the deck. The Acre Lounge Chairs and Turn Tall Side Table are both by Blu Dot.
Simple storage and floating shelves flank the fireplace. A Moroso sofa sits with tables from BluDot.
Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
In Orinda, California, Pearl and Larry Toy hired Blue Truck Studio to adapt the home they built in the ’70s for aging in place.
Alex and Jean filled the living area with furniture from their previous homes. New double-glazed timber-sash windows and custom shutters—a £38,000 splurge—flood the space with light.
In the living room, the glass coffee table is designed by Miguel Milá, and the Cadaqués armchair by Correa &amp; Milá is a bespoke design that originated with this house.
The designers painted the walls of the living room bright white and outfitted the space with custom millwork beneath the fireplace and modernist light fixtures and furniture.
The open-concept living area, a benefit of the Quonset-design, includes velvet chairs from CB2.
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
A wall of storage in the living area has become a revolving display of souvenirs and found objects, either from their travels or shopping trips around the city. A wide window was installed to make the room feel like a treehouse. "I really wanted the home to feel bright and serene,
The new den's rebuilt fireplace is clad with the same Heath Ceramics tile as the kitchen island. Avove it is a Christopher Wrobleski rope hanging. A vintage Hans Wegner chair with Maharam leather cushions was paired with a Lawson Fenning San Rafael Paolo coffee table.
If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
Cover Architecture and EEK Studio redesigned the fireplace so it no longer obstructs the side of the window. The surround lighting creates a warm and inviting effect, even when the fireplace is not lit.
A blue checkered Moroccan rug amps up the visual interest in the space, along with a new yellow Togo couch and Herman Miller coffee table. Switching out the mullioned windows for new tilt-and-turn windows from Semko help the space feel larger and increase energy efficiency.
"When not being used as my studio, the living room is transformed into a meeting space with modular furniture designed to adapt to any occasion. The sofas can face each other or form an L-shape, depending on the vibe you want to create,
In the new living room, wall sconces are from Kalco Lighting, the ceiling light is from Pottery Barn, the sofa is from Interior Define, and the ottoman is from Home Goods.
“Opening the house to the southwest also gave the best chance of hearing the ocean noises in the house at night,” says Sabbeth. A Malm Firedrum 3 fireplace anchors the corner, with a cream Piero Lissoni sofa, coffee table by Andrianna Shamaris and leather Cassina chairs placed before it.
Although John and Debby ditched the home’s acoustic ceiling tiles, they kept the living room’s original handmade windows for their vintage quality. The grouping of art above the fireplace is by Minneapolis-based artist Jay Heikes.
The home’s living area now opens wide to the backyard—perfect for SoCal’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
RJ and Frances took down the wall to connect the kitchen with the living area, improving the home’s circulation.
Refinished floors and a coat of Benjamin Moore’s Devon Cream helped breathe new life into the space. The original ceiling fixture remains in place.
Built-in bookcases from a pink marble mantle topped by a pier mirror.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
The broad balcony on the lower level of Casa Dosmurs is sheltered by the overhang of the roof, which limits the amount of direct sunlight that enters the house on hot summer days.
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
The clients enjoy boating and kayaking and often utilize the site’s direct water access. “There’s a boathouse at the bottom of the site, so we’ve tried to clean the view up,” says architect Fraser Mudge of the framing. “We also controlled the height of it a little bit to frame the beauty of the water and the National Park, rather than the sky.”
The architects incorporated sustainably sourced parota wood into the living room’s sunken seating area. The Turn Tall side table is from Blu Dot, and the pillows are from West Elm.
The kitchen and dining space lead to a sunken lounge anchored by a fireplace built with stone from Sydney-based provider Eco Outdoor. Art by Bobby Clark hangs above a sofa from HK Living accented with pillows from Città Design. The rugs are from Armadillo &amp; Co.
The living area retains the home's original fireplace and masonry wall, with new sliding doors next to the kitchen that connect to the side yard. The sofa and side chair are from Ariake, the ottoman table from Hem, and the rug is from Hay.
Designed as an experiential retreated for the Henrybuilt team, founder and CEO Scott Hudson explains, "We had the idea to stop doing showrooms and to start doing houses that our staff can travel to, and live in, and actually live with the product and learn by experiencing it how to improve it."
In the living room, Two Mario Botta chairs look towards the new fireplace, a Memphis coffee table and an original leaded-glass window. The rug is designed by Faye Toogood for CC Tapis. Happy the dog sits on a sofa from Toronto’s Home Societe.
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
In the living room Daphne the dog keeps company with a Case Study Day Bed from Modernica, a LCM chair by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller, and a painting by the Brooklyn artist Joyce Kim.
Classic midcentury features like the wall of glass and clerestory windows provide the home with a connection to the outdoors and flood the living space with natural light. A rough stone-inlay fireplace connects the living room with the facade.
The living room retains the home’s original, poured terrazzo floors. There are oversize Fleetwood sliding glass doors on both sides. Most of the original doors have been upgraded to newer, energy-efficient glass, but their size and placement match what was original to the home.
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