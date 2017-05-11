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All Photos/living/fireplace : standard layout/floors : slate

Living Room Standard Layout Fireplace Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The entry doors lead into an expansive, open-plan living/dining area, where the flue of a wood-burning stove runs upward through the double-height space.
The project team excavated a portion of the backyard to create a sunken patio that seamlessly meets the grade of the interior living spaces. The interior flooring is large-scale honed basalt tile (24" x 48" in size), which becomes 24" x 48" flamed basalt tile at the exterior patio.
The lower-level den features an original built-in couch, a fireplace, and a hidden movie projector. Sliding glass doors on the opposite wall lead to a covered patio.
Serene natural materials were used throughout the house to weather well under harsh conditions, as well as to create the sublime color palette.
Just off the living room, a cozy den (which served as the home's original living room before renovations) with an earthy stone-inlay fireplace provides a comfortable spot for reading.
Designed for indoor/outdoor living, the large open-plan great room is central to the home's layout. It features a stone fireplace and full-height sliding doors which open to the outdoor pool area.
Clerestory windows surround all rooms, providing the spaces with plentiful daylight.
Fallingwater, main floor living area.
Large windows offer expansive views of the Malibu hillside.
This home in the snowy forests of Eastern Quebec, a centralized fireplace was built into a custom, multi-purpose cabinet welded from sheets of hot-rolled steel.