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All Photos/living/fireplace : standard layout/floors : porcelain tile

Living Room Standard Layout Fireplace Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, the furnishings—including a white Flexform sofa and coffee table and stool designed by Poul Kjærholm for Kold Christensen—have been kept to a monochrome palette, which complements the dark timber paneling and white-painted walls of the interior.
Some of the wood paneling in the living room was kept and painted for contrasting texture.
The pair drywalled much of the interior for a crisp look.
Neutral tones abound, giving the inn a warm and inviting vibe that melds with the landscape.
Tall double glass doors foster sightlines to the rear courtyard, while two Matteo armchairs from Wayfair cozy up to the fireplace. The homeowners worked with interior designer Claudia Rozo to hone the interior palette.
The double-height space is anchored by a brick fireplace with a midcentury vibe.
The living space features walls of glass that overlook a serene garden patio and full-height glass sliding doors open the living room to the front yard for true indoor/outdoor living.
The Throckmorton Renovation can be likened to a small art gallery. Official Design honored the history of the Bud Oglesby-designed home by adding a plentitude of natural light and celebrating the formal geometry of the original design.
The open floor-plan is anchored around the original concrete fireplace.
High ceilings and a full-length brick fireplace are complemented by extensive glazing.
Writes Samuel: "We didn't have to do a lot to this room aside from tearing out the carpeting, installing the tile floor, switching out the lighting, and a whole lot of painting, but it is still satisfying to see, none-the-less." The ladder leads to the sleeping loft.