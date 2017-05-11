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All Photos/living/fireplace : standard layout/floors : marble

Living Room Standard Layout Fireplace Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The entryway leads to a voluminous central atrium with 30-foot-tall ceilings and 400-year-old moorish columns along the upper gallery areas.
By using the same tones throughout the apartment, Alan unifies the residence; creates the illusion of more space; and allows for greater depth, texture, and warmth to be added to each individual room. It also helps serve as the perfect backdrop for elegant and understated holiday decor.
The vaulted ceiling creates a grand sense of space. The large window was inspired by an old door the designer saw on a trip to Oxford, England.
The bespoke fireplace is almost 10 feet long and was carved from a single giant piece of natural Carrara marble. The design "gives the feeling of floating weightless in the air."
The living room is a wonderful example of Alan's signature minimalist style. From the clean treatment of every single surface to his flawless definition of space—the designer's work is an exercise in restraint.
The living room is a wonderful example of Alan's signature style. His work an exercise in restraint from his clean treatment of every single surface to his flawless definition of space—the designer redefines minimalism.
The open living plan features a cedar-paneled tongue-and-groove ceiling anchored by a brick fireplace.