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All Photos/living/fireplace : standard layout/floors : limestone

Living Room Standard Layout Fireplace Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
Now, a cozy family room occupies the first floor. The hearth and floor are the same limestone running throughout, while the Laurel Side Table and Moroso Klara Rocking Chair sit nearby.
The firm kept a void over the family room to reference the steep pitch of the stable’s roof. Flos String Lights accentuate the ceiling lines.
Stretching across 6,000 square feet, the home is comprised of three adjoining boxes: the public wing, the guest wing, and the family wing.
The two-story living space is open to the bedrooms above. A full-height wall of windows draws the ocean views inwards.
The open living/dining/kitchen area features a wall of glass, post-and-beam vaulted ceilings, Eichler's signature brick fireplace, as well as radiant floor heating throughout.