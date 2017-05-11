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All Photos/living/fireplace : standard layout/floors : laminate

Living Room Standard Layout Fireplace Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The wood stove heats the cabin efficiently in winter. The seating nook beside it doubles as wood storage.
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.