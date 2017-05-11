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All Photos/living/fireplace : standard layout/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Standard Layout Fireplace Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
The home’s living area now opens wide to the backyard—perfect for SoCal’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
RJ and Frances took down the wall to connect the kitchen with the living area, improving the home’s circulation.
Designed as an experiential retreated for the Henrybuilt team, founder and CEO Scott Hudson explains, "We had the idea to stop doing showrooms and to start doing houses that our staff can travel to, and live in, and actually live with the product and learn by experiencing it how to improve it."
"The colorful first-floor lounge is filled with hand-picked treasures—such as the custom-made fireplace, and William Boshoff's "Nice Guys
The architects maintained the living room's original fireplace and selected dark-stained European oak for the flooring throughout the home.
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
Black decorative details are incorporated into various living spaces throughout the house.
With the porch enclosed, a built-in couch is a cozy spot next to the vintage stove, which is set on a slate hearth. "I wanted the home to be cheerful and colorful," says Azin, "and used primary colors to enliven it."
An extra bedroom was opened up to create more room for activities.
A bar and vinyl setup complete the entertainment scheme downstairs.
The Ruby Sofa from West Elm joins the Slope Arm Chair, also from West Elm. The artwork is by Brian Sanchez, a Seattle artist. All of the artwork was curated by Lauren Gallow.
Darker flooring and a fireplace painted black give the room a “moodier” vibe.
The fireplace surround was replaced, and the mantle and pilasters were removed for a more minimal, sleek appearance. The new marble kitchen bench was extended out into the living room to create a benchtop area in front of the window for dining and working.
The built-in office nook is fashioned from whitened maple.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
The living room received a Muuto Connect sofa, which was "notched into" the custom media cabinetry. The existing wood floors were refinished with an ebony satin stain with a charcoal tone.
In the living room, 18-foot-tall ceilings combine with massive windows.
In the living room, a new faceted, blackened-steel fireplace surround is juxtaposed with leaded glass windows. "The existing portions of the house offer more formal and internal spaces for cozy entertaining and lounging," says Chadbourne.
A contemporary fireplace is a modern take on the traditional stone focal point. The light-filled space is also enclosed by three walls of picture windows, inviting in plenty of natural light.
A custom sofa was installed on the far side of the bathroom for even more space to relax.
With an impressive width of over 21.5 feet, the home offers exceptional scale, spanning 4,730 square feet over five floors. It also includes an excavated 850-square-foot basement.
Síol Studios modified the existing fireplace with a new plaster mantle and an apron of hand-painted terra-cotta tiles.
A ceiling rosette and a chandelier by Neri & Hu add some much-needed pizzazz to the formal living room. The lush velvet sofa is by JHID in collaboration with Master Furniture Makers and Trio Upholstery; the coffee table is another collaboration with Master Furniture Makers. The fireplace features surround tiles by Pratt and Larson.
Along the back of the home, an elegantly designed formal living room features large windows along both sides and a marble fireplace.
The sunroom flows into a large living room, which features a dramatic cut sone fireplace as the central focal point. Timber beams also run along the space, complementing the warm hardwood floors.
The main entryway opens up into a sunroom that features a wall of windows looking out onto the lush landscape and Putnam Lake.
An original Douglas fir ceiling runs throughout the main floor. Shank and Carter added a teak-veneered fireplace to create a contemporary feel for the space.
The Modern Texas Prefab features a mix of natural and reclaimed materials for a relaxed feel.
The light-filled living room has custom wallpaper, hand-stenciled ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, plentiful storage, and plush seating.
Matt and Tish's family home is a modern bohemia.
An extra bedroom and bath can be found down the hall. The floors are oak, while poplar was used on the ceiling.
Tall glass windows in the living room frame the view.
When entering the home, guests are led to the expansive living room through a turreted entry.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The two-story great room is crowned by a striking chandelier.
A large artwork by Urs Fischer hangs in the dining area. The table and chairs are by Jacques Quinet.
The "library under the stars" features thousands of old books plucked from antique shops.
Vintage, one-of-a-kind light fixtures are featured throughout the home. This living room hosted a Target photoshoot last fall, also styled by Emily Henderson.
"Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides strong indoor/outdoor connections while carefully placed clerestory windows serve to infuse the home with dappled light from above, affording views of sky and treetops," says the firm.
"Higher ceilings and plenty of daylight were a must," say the architects. The ceilings in the living room are 13-feet-high, making the interior feel more open and welcoming.
The glass second floor allows for views through the residence to the bucolic landscape beyond.
The baseboards, casings, windows, and doors are trimmed in Roman &amp; Williams’ favorite high gloss black oil paint by Fine Paints of Europe.
Rich walnut herringbone parquet floors are complemented by meticulous millwork.
The formal living room is bright, airy, and flooded with natural light that streams through a trio of full-height French doors. The doors open the room to a trellis-shaded brick terrace. The space is anchored by a grand fireplace and flanked by a formal dining room and a media lounge.
An open-plan living/dining/kitchen area takes full advantage of the ample light from multiple floor-to-ceiling windows.
A view of the large, open-plan living space.
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
Concrete masses break up the grand interior spaces, while providing some solidity to the light framework of the home.
The cozy parlor-floor living room is anchored by a fireplace from the Dutch company Rais.
The open-plan living space provides a front-row seat to the spectacular scenery, which is framed by floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that further integrate the outdoors.
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