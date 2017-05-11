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All Photos/living/fireplace : standard layout/floors : carpet

Living Room Standard Layout Fireplace Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
In Orinda, California, Pearl and Larry Toy hired Blue Truck Studio to adapt the home they built in the ’70s for aging in place.
One of two fireplaces in the home, this maintains all of the original brick from when the house was built.
Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
Astrain updated the fireplace with a Carrara marble Victorian fireplace surround from The Architectural Forum.
Astrain streamlined the storage in the room, making room for wall art and allowing light to be diffused throughout.
Existing windows were replaced with Loewen wood-clad units. The team also sanded and lightened the cedar paneling. "We liked that original tone of the cedar and just lightened it up to look more modern and airy," says Wittman.
A look at the spacious living room area, which flows into the kitchen. Built-in shelving runs along one wall, while the back corner offers a brick fireplace and windows overlooking an interior atrium space.
The living room in this California home has a wood-burning fireplace and a dedicated nook for firewood storage. The nook is tall and narrow while the fireplace opening itself is long and short, creating an exciting and engaging composition on the wall.
The solarium space is flooded with natural light, while the multiple levels offer varying vantage points of the waterfront. Built in seating provides multiple options for relaxing or enjoying a conversation.
The light-filled living room features one of the home's original built-in fireplaces.
A brick-inlay fireplace is set into a wall of glass.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings, mahogany-paneled walls, and a glass wall opening the living space to the atrium are classic Eichler characteristics.
In the living room, a 1962 Ellsworth Kelly painting hangs above the fireplace's custom-made mica mantelpiece.
The living space as it relates to the dining area.
The great room has soaring ceilings and elegant midcentury lines.
Berk melds inky tones with organic elements for a modern yet warm aesthetic.
The living room is chic and polished, but still exudes a masculine vibe.
The updated basement is much brighter thanks to new paint, carpets from Lowes, and new lighting. The fireplace was painted Dark Kettle Black by Valspar.
A view of the sitting area with french doors leading out to the balcony.
Artist Christopher Florentino says his respect for Gene Leedy drove his update of the architect’s 1963 Ellison Residence in central Florida: “Being original is important to me. I don’t want Gene Leedy to come here and be like, ‘Damn, you killed my vision.’” In the living room, George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant hovers over Eames classics, like an LCW chair, a Molded Fiberglass armchair, and a Molded Plywood coffee table. Christopher found the lounge, an Eames replica, in a dumpster and couldn’t let it go to waste. A Warhol print hangs from the sandstone block wall; the Ekko mobile is by Matthew Richards.
The living room area is bright and spacious. New carpeting has been installed throughout, and the interiors have been given a fresh coat of paint. Radiant heating warms the home in winter months.
The open-plan living space features a strong brick-inlay fireplace and original wood paneling.
The living room overlooks the swimming pool.
Frederick C. Robie House, View of main floor facing east.
The central fireplace anchors the open-plan living space and serves as a divider between the rooms. Mahogany-framed sliding doors lead out to the deck. The living space features oak floors throughout.
Large windows, a rich wood paneled ceiling, and brick make up this cozy living room.
The open living plan features a cedar-paneled tongue-and-groove ceiling anchored by a brick fireplace.
Dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the forested half-acre lot and bring the outdoors in.
Walls of glass fill the home with natural light.
The signature great room is one of the high points of the light-filled property.
The home's furnishings and decor reflect the couple's personal style, with a blend of midcentury modern and Scandinavian-inspired pieces.
The original double sided fireplace anchors the main living room.
A well preserved example of post-and-beam construction, the home's shell is largely untouched.
A highly curated collection of artwork adorns the vibrant lobby, which is richly textured with dark woods, lush jewel-toned velvets, brass, and leather. A work by Jesse Mockrin hangs above the hearth.
The living room features a wood-burning fireplace, as well as a tongue-and-groove ceiling that has been painted white.
Primary colors and bold art dominate the home's decor. "The yellow and green Warhol flowers —that's my favorite Warhol. My last name means flowers in Italian. So I just l love flowers,
The residence also features a basement with an additional living room.
Silver has also inserted a home office that is located just off of the den.
"I prefer to think of it as a lower level because it no longer has the feel of a basement," explains Silver. A large picture window lets in lots of natural light and frames an atrium filled with succulents.
A look at the open living plan. Note the fireplace is set in the center of the space against a brick dividing wall.
The living area offers ample space for entertaining.
Matali Crasset’s Lanterne suspension fixture in the spruce-paneled stairwell was originally created for a French cathedral.
Along with designing the reception area, Marc Morro created the wood furniture in the bedrooms. Morro is one of the founders of AOO—a small company in Barcelona that designs and produces original furniture pieces that are made locally by themselves, artisans, or small manufacturers. Shown here is the lounge area of Libertine, the hotel’s bar that doubles as a restaurant.
The living area showcases an amazing view of Puget Sound and downtown Seattle. Sectional from Patricia Edwards upholstered in AST fabric; cocktail table from Wendell Castle and the couples' original Eames Lounger.