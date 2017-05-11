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All Photos/living/fireplace : standard layout/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Standard Layout Fireplace Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

White oak flooring creates a bright contrast to the stained oak ceiling.
The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
Nestled among trees and apple orchards, this warm and inviting family home makes the most of its peaceful wooded plot.
The brick-inlay structure anchors the open-plan living room.
The living room features a double-height ceiling and anchored by the dual indoor-outdoor fireplace.
Fashion designer Josie and her husband Ken Natori are big fans of traditional Japanese architecture, so when Brooklyn-based practice Tsao &amp; McKown Architects designed their home in Pound Ridge, New York, they used a heavy, exposed-timber structure, and included Japanese-style gardens and landscaping.