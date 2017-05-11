Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/fireplace : standard layout/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Standard Layout Fireplace Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
Cover Architecture and EEK Studio redesigned the fireplace so it no longer obstructs the side of the window. The surround lighting creates a warm and inviting effect, even when the fireplace is not lit.
Though the living room only has large windows on one side, an upper window at left helps create what the clients call double sunrises and sunsets, by creating reflections on the larger windows at right.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
The second floor is where all three generations come together to eat, play, work, and gather around the fireplace.
"The main challenge was making a space with a 250-square-foot footprint actually feel large," says Mackay. "The key to its success is high ceilings, eight-foot doors, and oversize windows."
A plastered fireplace column acts as a divider between the living spaces and the single bedroom.
The fireplace was kept as a nod to the old house, as “it was beautiful and didn't need a lot of work,” says Berg. It has the original brick with a micro cement surround.
An exposed ridge beam at the ceiling and sloping ceiling defines the living room in the open plan. The lights over the dining table are by Muuto.
"Selecting furniture for this space was a unique experience because, as it is not our primary residence, we wanted to find the right balance between guest-friendly pieces and custom pieces that felt unique and designed with the space in mind," says Tarah. "We split the difference by sourcing some budget-friendly pieces that were lower impact but high function at a reasonable cost."
The most costly parts of the build were the board-formed concrete walls and fireplace. “We believe it was worth spending the money here for a few reasons,” reveals architect Cavin Costello. “The mass anchors the house into the landscape, and the material is incredibly durable—something we need in the harsh desert sun. The board-forms give the home a wonderful character.”
"We wrapped the roof in glass, so the interior is open, airy, and gets plenty of sunlight—something many tiny homes lack," says Mackay.
A curtain can be pulled shut over the living room windows to afford privacy when needed.
The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
The neglected state of the home required nearly ever space to be updated for both structural and functional reasons. "This house can be considered a brand new home with Herbert Burns' bones," says Thomas. "Every single surface has been touched, from all new electrical, plumbing, HVAC, windows, roof, poured terrazzo floors, the landscape—you name it, we touched it."
Operable windows and doors on the east and west facades allow for effective cross ventilation across the narrow footprint of the home.
Like the second-floor living room, the more private living area in the master bedroom boasts a fireplace and expansive views.
The large master bedroom can also be used as an additional living area by the parents and the children.
The most important aspect of a successful neutral palette? "Texture, texture, texture!," Pickens says.
Designed by Studio B Architecture + Interiors, this modern farmhouse in Aspen allows a couple’s art collection to shine with understated finishes and materials. Views and natural light were maximized via large spans of glass to instill a sense of airiness while the same wood used throughout the home added warmth. The minimalist interiors provide a muted canvas for their artifacts collected from travels to Africa and Indonesia, and art which includes 8-foot wooden sculptures, baskets from around the world, and Native American pieces including from R.C. Gorman.
The luminous parlor space features two working fireplaces (one wood, one gas). Original pocket doors provide optional separation of the living and dining areas.
Architect George Bradley and his husband, Eddie Baba, renovated a 1941 house in San Francisco. Tiles from Heath Ceramics surround the Ortal Clear 130LS fireplace. The white ceramic logs are by Klein Reid (but of course can be replaced with real firewood!), and the firewood storage continues the same dark horizontal band that contrasts with the light-colored fireplace cladding.
New Montana Moss stone covers the chimney, and is paired with a sandstone hearth that runs to the exterior wall. New elements on that wall include storage with custom metal panel doors, fire screen, fire tools, and andirons, all designed by Willis DeWitt and Miles Woofter, and built by Ponderosa Forge. Interior designer Carolyn Woofter artfully orchestrated the home’s look and feel, collaborating on custom cabinet designs, making material selections, and choosing most of the furnishings.
Custom shelving now flanks the fireplace, now composed of encaustic tile from the Cement Tile Shop and a marble hearth. A floating cabinet on one side balances an uncovered radiator on the other, and Benjamin Moore’s Chantilly Lace unifies the scheme. Throughout the first floor, Bona Traffic white oak floors with a matte finish is laid in a herringbone pattern.
Having recently been treated to a thoughtful renovation, the reimagined 1961 midcentury offers residents and guests sophisticated balance, as well as a distinct modern allure.
The wall in the den also received variegated cedar planks, as in the living room. Fieldwork redesigned the built-in unit with an open and closed system, fashioned from Hemlock and gray matte lacquer. A built-in sofa creates a seamlessly integrated lounge.
A cozy, library-like reading area lies just off the dining area. The wood-burning fireplace has a gas starter.
Inside, the airy home features a spacious living area with a fireplace. The 728-square-foot space makes a great city escape.
A brushed brass fireplace surround subtly repeats the architectural curves. The bespoke ceiling fixture is by DH Liberty LUX, the lighting firm of Design Haus Liberty, and handmade by UK artisans.
The original fireplace was cleaned up and repaired. "Also, the room previously had just a small passageway to the kitchen and no real place to put a television. We’re not big TV watchers, so we wanted to keep the mantle TV-free, so that it was not a focal point of the room," says Valencia. "We opened up the passage to the kitchen to give the home a modern layout and added a built-in TV/media cabinet (on the left wall)."
White paint considerably brightens up the space, and now the living room overlooks the pool.
"Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides strong indoor/outdoor connections while carefully placed clerestory windows serve to infuse the home with dappled light from above, affording views of sky and treetops," says the firm.
The double-height space is anchored by a brick fireplace with a midcentury vibe.
The living space features walls of glass that overlook a serene garden patio and full-height glass sliding doors open the living room to the front yard for true indoor/outdoor living.
Light wood flooring warms the interior. A Baccarat chandelier hanging over the dining table adds a bit of sparkling star quality.
The high-ceilinged living space is designed for comfortable entertaining and features light wood paneling, a marble-framed fireplace, and an elegant bar off to the side.
Midcentury California beach culture and the classic look of the Mediterranean coast blend to create cozy, lush lounge spaces in this Laguna Beach retreat.
To save money, the team sourced IKEA cabinet bodies for the kitchen and den, and then built and assembled them on-site.
Barker salvaged the original glass windows in this living room, although the surrounding millwork had to be replaced.
An open-plan living/dining/kitchen area takes full advantage of the ample light from multiple floor-to-ceiling windows.
The fireplace in Mississippi Modern by Charlie & Co. Design is offset by floor-to-ceiling windows—but not an ounce of coziness is lost.
White marble and concrete floors give the fireplace at OKC Modern an industrial edge. The modern home by Butzer Architects and Urbanism is striking yet intimate.
Artwork by Judith Wright, of Sophie Gannon Gallery, overlooks a side table from Douglas and Bec and a rug sourced at Halcyon Lake.
The living room received windows with deep reveals and a natural sand cement render to one wall to impart a "moodier" vibe.
A simple palette of painted brick, white oak, concrete, and raw steel form a visual language that weaves old to new in Zen Light by Barrett Studio Architects.
Alpine Noir by Casework
The Atrium Townhome by Robitaille Curtis has a 32-foot atrium with a skylight running the full width of the house. The third story features a net “floor” at the top of the atrium that turns the void into a dramatic play surface adjacent to the kid’s bedrooms. The use of a net in this location precludes the need for guardrails and opens the floor plan to unimpeded views to and from the third floor. Riggers from Cirque du Soleil provided and installed the trapeze net.
The Throckmorton Renovation can be likened to a small art gallery. Official Design honored the history of the Bud Oglesby-designed home by adding a plentitude of natural light and celebrating the formal geometry of the original design.
The showstopper in the family room is the fireplace feature wall, which now boasts a Fireclay Tile surround and a custom terrazzo bench designed by Farnham.
12