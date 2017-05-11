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All Photos/living/fireplace : hanging/furniture : sectional

Living Room Hanging Fireplace Sectional Design Photos and Ideas

The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
Sustainability was top of mind for Tribe who, chose a highly efficient French Philippe Chemise fireplace—a justifiable extravagance that heats the entire home.
The home is composed of two modules, with a kitchen and common space at the center.
All of the materials were selected for their eco-friendliness, with FSC-Certified wood was used for both the exterior and interior paneling.
Los Angeles's Stahl House served as inspiration for the home, which capitalized on its views of the Baltic Sea with floor-to-ceiling windows.
When OSSO Architecture first began renovating this loft in a Brooklyn paper factory, it hadn’t been touched since the 1980s. Owner Malik Ashiru says the project achieved his goal of “a big, open space where people could come in and not feel cramped.” The formerly constrained spaces in the 1,400-square-foot, two-story apartment have been reconfigured into an open-plan living space with an office on the first floor and a loft guest bedroom above. On the second floor, the primary bedroom and bath open up to a rooftop terrace. Level changes delineate different spaces in the open-plan first floor, which is stylishly furnished with Ashiru’s midcentury furniture and artwork collected from his travels around the world.
At Alex Strohl and Andrea Dabene’s Nooq House in the Rocky Mountains of northwest Montana, highlights include a suspended fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and expansive windows. "The windows are my favorite feature. I've loved seeing the colors change in the fall, snow in the winter, and bears in the spring," says Andrea.
In the living room, an Era sofa from Lytle Pressley joins a Calder coffee table by Minotti and a Grand Repos armchair and ottoman by Antonio Citterio for Vitra. The fireplace is by Fireorb.
Perhaps the most alluring view came this past winter, when a blanket of snow covered the landscape for many months. The home also became an unexpected refuge when the couple's annual travel plans were cancelled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The interiors boast a chic, contemporary feel.
Living room, and retro fireplace with its' curvilinear form, anchors the space, while breaking the rectilinear lines of the limited, strong furniture pieces .
The team’s design philosophy was “not to have too many ideas,” and instead focus on a few key aesthetic moves that would be carried through the entire space. The lower living level features a full-wall storage system and statement hearth on a concrete platform. Sectional seating offers sweeping city views of Karakoy, including an old Armenian church and Galata Tower.
Living area
living room - looking toward kitchen