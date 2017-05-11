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All Photos/living/fireplace : hanging/furniture : console tables

Living Room Hanging Fireplace Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
A fireplace serves as a boundary between the indoor and outdoor areas.
The living room provides a cozy gathering place anchored by a vintage fireplace from Urban Americana and Cle Tile backsplash. A circular Weave Rug pulls the space together.
Another Pinch pendant light in the living room.
The shallow plan helps with cross ventilation, while a deep overhang to the north provides shade for the living areas in the summer.
Living room, and retro fireplace with its' curvilinear form, anchors the space, while breaking the rectilinear lines of the limited, strong furniture pieces .