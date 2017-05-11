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All Photos/living/fireplace : hanging/furniture : chair

Living Room Hanging Fireplace Chair Design Photos and Ideas

Natural light was very important for homeowners, incorporated though plentiful clerestory glass and indoor-outdoor access.
In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
The clients have filled Spyon Cop with a collection of vintage Mid-Century modern pieces, including the coffee table, sideboard and dining chairs.
The architects incorporated sustainably sourced parota wood into the living room’s sunken seating area. The Turn Tall side table is from Blu Dot, and the pillows are from West Elm.
In the new living area, a brick plinth is positioned at just the right height for sitting. It extrudes out into the garden to serve as an outdoor bench.
The renovated interior offers unobstructed views and a clean, minimal backdrop for Rick and Lucy's bespoke collection of furniture, art, and decor.
The ceiling beams have been left exposed to create a stark contrast with the black framing.
Linda Taalman and Alan Koch built a home by Joshua Tree National Park, where temperatures can span from 32 degrees to over 100. The two opted for a glass enclosure with raw industrial style and green design that allowed them to live lightly on the land. iT House has floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the landscape, a suspended fireplace by Fire Orb for cold nights, and an abundance of spaces that open up to the outdoors.
In the living area, floor-to-ceiling windows by Schüco frame a Gyrofocus suspended rotating fireplace by Focus. At night, a crackling fire appears to hover in the dark.
The home’s high-efficiency windows are oriented to maximize natural light. At night, the floating, wood-burning fireplace creates a cozy gathering space among lounge chairs and faux-fur throws. Vintage rugs on the concrete floor add an additional layer of warmth and texture.
The home is composed of two modules, with a kitchen and common space at the center.
All of the materials were selected for their eco-friendliness, with FSC-Certified wood was used for both the exterior and interior paneling.
One of the major highlights of the home is its strong indoor-outdoor connection.
Los Angeles's Stahl House served as inspiration for the home, which capitalized on its views of the Baltic Sea with floor-to-ceiling windows.
“There’s no TV here, no distractions. It’s a kind of therapy,” says Eivind.
Glossy black accents contrast with natural wood finishes throughout the interior.
Designer Ralph Germann inserted a partially glazed box into a 19th-century barn to form the main living space of Christine Bonvin’s home in Switzerland. Soft light enters through original arrow-loop windows.
"I selected things that spoke to my heart," says Lexi. That included an alligator bench and a dining table passed down from her great-grandmother. "Sometimes you don’t know if things are going to work."
Cross-laminated timber (CLT) walls and ceilings give Lexi duPont’s home a cabin feel.
At Alex Strohl and Andrea Dabene’s Nooq House in the Rocky Mountains of northwest Montana, highlights include a suspended fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and expansive windows. "The windows are my favorite feature. I've loved seeing the colors change in the fall, snow in the winter, and bears in the spring," says Andrea.
In the living room, an Era sofa from Lytle Pressley joins a Calder coffee table by Minotti and a Grand Repos armchair and ottoman by Antonio Citterio for Vitra. The fireplace is by Fireorb.
“The house went up so fast compared to a lot of buildings we do, because it’s such a simple design,” explains designer Tim Whitehill.
Perhaps the most alluring view came this past winter, when a blanket of snow covered the landscape for many months. The home also became an unexpected refuge when the couple's annual travel plans were cancelled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Franklin stove adds an authentic touch to the updated cabin.
A coat of white paint paired with the newly exposed concrete floor gave the room an entirely new feel. For furnishings, Natalie looked for quality pieces that would last, especially since she intended to rent out the cabin as an Airbnb.
The deck adjacent to the master bedroom in the main house has views over the ocean. The chimney flue from the ground floor fireplace cuts through the corner of the deck, making the semioutdoor space useable even in cold weather.
“We wanted to tie the living room together with a freestanding midcentury-style fireplace, which was a design collaboration between our team and Malm Fireplaces” says designer Taylor Bode. “When all of the bi-fold doors are open, you can sit in a circle around the fireplace both indoors and outdoors. It’s an integral part of the design that brings warmth and light to the corner of the house.”
The communal dining table in the main house was custom-made by a local woodworker and island timber mill owner, Joe Romano, in collaboration with WindowCraft. Raw metal supports for the table were fabricated by Salish Metalworks on Orcas Island, a sister island to San Juan.
The living room has a long, built-in couch with a custom midcentury-inspired fireplace. Polished concrete floors in the interior contrast with the outdoor timber decking.
Maison Gauthier was intended to serve as a permanent family home rather than as a simple summer residence, and it adopts a more substantial sense of scale and materiality. The residence was designed for Jean Prouvé’s own daughter, Françoise—who was married to a doctor—and her young family. The site near Saint-Dié is to the southeast of the city of Nancy, where Prouvé had built his own family home some years earlier. The single-level home perches on the side of a hill, looking towards the town. It features walls made of insulated aluminum panels sitting on concrete foundations, along with horizontal strip windows around the bedrooms at one end of the building and more extensive glazing around the living area at the other.
Designed to adapt to a variety of weather conditions, Gapahuk – a prefab cabin by Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta – has a twisted roof that folds down on one side to offer wind protection, or tilts up on the other to capture more sunlight. The home was designed for Rindalshytter, Norway's leading producer of leisure homes, as a combination of tradition and innovation; the name of the cabin, Gapahuk, is a Norwegian word for a simple wooden structure with two or three walls and a roof often created as a shelter from rough weather conditions. Drawing inspiration from the traditional gapahuk, the cabin is shaped with the aim of adapting to varying weather conditions.
The house’s glassed-in living room provides plenty of scenery. The hanging fireplace and exposed rafters add a sense of lightness as well.
A hanging fireplace from Fireorb anchors the living area, where Book Totem and Peace Sign, both by Karen, are on display. A Graffiti pendant by Hubbardton Forge hangs over a custom table by Jed Dawson.
The vintage hanging fireplace is original to the home.
The expansive living space features floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. The tall steel-framed ceiling adds to the midcentury charm.
One of the highlights of the home is the glass bi-fold doors, which emphasize the L.A. residents' embrace of indoor-outdoor living.
The open floor plan features a whitewashed interior, beamed wood ceilings, splashes of hardwood, and a freestanding vintage fire drum fireplace sourced by Wilson’s wife Coco.
Artist and corrective-exercise specialist, Ruth Hiller, moved to Winter Park, Colorado from New York knowing that her home would be glass and steel with wraparound windows. She hopped on the phone with architect Michael Johnson, he drew the sketch, and it took a mere five minutes to decide on the design. The common areas are suspended and cantilevered over the backyard ravine, offering views of a winding mountain creek while also doubling the square footage. A Bathyscafocus by Focus Creations fireplace warms up the modern abode.
Designed by local architect Pedro Domingos, this four-bedroom abode in Portugal opens up with whitewashed concrete walls and geometric forms. Integrated amongst hundreds of olive, almond, and cork trees on a site that once held ancient ruins, the space opens up to the landscape with an array of patios, rooftop terraces, and large central courtyard with swimming pool. The midcentury fireplace seen here was designed in 1965 by Spanish architects Alfonso Mila and Federico Correa.
Once barrels were manufactured here for a London brewery. Now a bright, modern home exists, transformed by Chris Dyson Architects. The basement was expanded, and the mezzanine floor removed to create a triple-height living space. A living wall designed by Scotscape in the dining area, roof terrace, and outdoor shower connect tenants to the outdoors.
Using heat-treated pine and bricks, Wood Arkitektur + Design built a casual family retreat on a family compound in Hellerud, a borough of Oslo, Norway. Situated on a natural slope, the house is divided into split levels. The exterior is swathed in heat-treated pine that has aged to a soft gray, alongside charcoal bricks. The rotating, open-faced fireplace here is the Ergofocus model from French company Focus.
PROD Architecture + Design created a farmhouse in Penafiel, Portugal to fuse the aesthetic of traditional homes in the region with contemporary, floor-to-ceiling windows that respond to the environment. Made up of four distinct structures, the home takes on the shape of an existing gabled-roof structure on the site. To complement the stone building, the home incorporates a series of muted materials including granite for the base, zinc for the roof, and Scandinavian pinewood for cladding.
Sandy Chilewich and architect Joe Sultan, proprietors of textiles firm Chilewich|Sultan designed their own vacation home together in Columbia County, in upstate New York. On a simple wooded lot, they developed a contemporary loft-style home with furnishings from B&B Italia, Feel Good side chairs by Flexform, and a suspended, contemporary Ergofocus fireplace from Focus.
The great room features floor-to-ceiling windows, a floating fireplace, exposed beams, lofty vaulted ceilings, and a multimillion-dollar view.
The chic interiors have a modern Scandinavian vibe.
A hanging orb fireplace and an insert of warm wood flooring help define the living room within the open floor plan.
A fireplace with a floating chimney is the central element of this part of the lobby.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing creates a strong connection with the site's breathtaking views.
The stunning living room views hit you just as you enter.
The view of the lake from the living area.
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
The cozy sitting area, complete with a rotatable fireplace, is an ideal writer's retreat.
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