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All Photos/living/fireplace : hanging/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Hanging Fireplace Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The view of the lake from the living area.
The original circular brass Malm fireplace sits atop its new tiled platform in the opened up living room. Since the home's setting feels very park-like, the new covered deck—visible just outside the windows—was designed to add year-round living space to the home.
The crisp white walls contrast beautifully with the warm wooden floors throughout.
A Roscharch Blotch fireplace is located centrally in the open-place living area.
A hanging fireplace in Madrona brings warmth while staying compact.
A cast-in-place concrete kitchen island features a cantilevered concrete dining table. The hearth’s plinth offers added seating at the table during crowded gatherings.
Living room