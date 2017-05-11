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All Photos/living/fireplace : gas burning/lighting : floor

Living Room Gas Burning Fireplace Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The Forest House’s warm-toned living room looks out onto a verdant garden enclosure.
Proportion and contrast allow for a fluid experience of space when moving through the home.
A cozy, library-like reading area lies just off the dining area. The wood-burning fireplace has a gas starter.
The living room received windows with deep reveals and a natural sand cement render to one wall to impart a "moodier" vibe.
Alpine Noir by Casework
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Stonco wall-mounted lights and WAC lighting add an industrial touch to the bright and airy living room. The floor lamp is by Ligne Roset.
A Jøtul Direct Vent Gas Stove anchors the living space that seamlessly connects with the outdoors through massive, operable glazing by Fleetwood. Aside from the custom built-in bench, the chairs and furnishings are by Ligne Roset.
The view of the lake from the living area.
The showstopper in the family room is the fireplace feature wall, which now boasts a Fireclay Tile surround and a custom terrazzo bench designed by Farnham.
According to Samuel, “The family room was stripped down to its barest form in order to take it back to its midcentury roots, while simultaneously propelling it forward to the current century.” The Rivera Sofa, from the Southern California-based Croft House, was chosen for its good looks from front and back, while the coffee table is Samuel's own design, fabricated by 4th Period Woodshop.
Jaipur Zinfandel carpet.
Elevated on an engineered hardwood floor, the living room is smartly furnished with a Flex Form "Beauty" sectional sofa, Minotti "Sullivan" coffee table, Kurva "The Bow Lamp," and a hand-woven wool rug by Paulig for Salari.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
The neutral color palette was carried over to the interior design, a collaborative effort between Connie Wone, the senior interior designer at Swatt Miers Architects, and Elisa Chambers of Snake River Interiors.
A view of the living area from the kitchen. The luxury gas fireplace is from Ortal.
Double height living space opens to the North. The use of reclaimed bricks adds textural diversity.
In the living area, Lou sits on a Room &amp; Board sofa, while one of the family’s two Great Danes relaxes nearby; the fireplace is by Montigo.
Living Area
The lobby, anchored by a pair of green velvet sofas and a fireplace, combines a lounge area and general store with beverages and snacks; games to play by the pool, in the room, or on the road; and a curated selection of retail goods.
The living-dining area is outfitted with a Karlstad sofa from Ikea and a fireplace from European Home.
Cu
Living room
A fireplace and central heating keeps the open space warm and inviting.
Croyle reclines on a Soft Dream sofa by Antonio Citterio for Flexform. The coffee table is by One & Co, where Croyle was formerly a partner, for Council, the rug is Kymo, and the side chairs are Cappellini.
Living Room
The living area showcases an amazing view of Puget Sound and downtown Seattle. Sectional from Patricia Edwards upholstered in AST fabric; cocktail table from Wendell Castle and the couples' original Eames Lounger.
Living room
Open living area.