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All Photos/living/fireplace : gas burning/furniture : table

Living Room Gas Burning Fireplace Table Design Photos and Ideas

"The effect of the plantings on the terrace is enormous,” reflects the couple. “Not only do the branches and formations give a sense of the four seasons, but the way it looks from the living room contributes to a sense of calmness. It gives the illusion that we are viewing art."
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Proportion and contrast allow for a fluid experience of space when moving through the home.
Inside, the airy home features a spacious living area with a fireplace. The 728-square-foot space makes a great city escape.
A brushed brass fireplace surround subtly repeats the architectural curves. The bespoke ceiling fixture is by DH Liberty LUX, the lighting firm of Design Haus Liberty, and handmade by UK artisans.
The double-height space is anchored by a brick fireplace with a midcentury vibe.
An open-plan living/dining/kitchen area takes full advantage of the ample light from multiple floor-to-ceiling windows.
cozy by the fire
The living room features a custom-designed, built-in fireplace.
A husband-and-wife design team revived a 1940s home in East Los Angeles's Mt. Washington area for a single man. Bearing few tell-tale signs of bachelorhood, aside from a photography and music studio in the garage, the renovation retained the home's dual fireplaces and added an array of modern tiles. A transformed modern fireplace surrounded by Japanese tile flanks a custom banquette table in the dining/kitchen area.
The roofs of both wings converge at the garden to create a continuous porch around the house.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
A giant wall of glass connects the living spaces with the outdoors. The double-glazed, low-e windows are thermally broken with black-powder coated frames.
"There is a moment when the sun enters through the bathroom skylight when you can feel the stillness and calm settle over you," says Studio PCH founder and principal Severine Tatangelo. "That’s the sensibility we aimed to capture in the rooms, patios, and gardens that really makes Nobu Ryokan a retreat destination."
A node to the past, original doors have been re-purposed and now provide decorative paneling behind the reception desk.
Z-Group Architects and Crystal Springs Builders worked closely to bring such a unique design to life.
In the living room, a custom chaise by Shimna and an Archibald Gran Comfort chair by Poltrona Frau surround a custom lacquer coffee table by BenchCraft.The lights, made from recycled cardboard, are by Seattle design studio Graypants.