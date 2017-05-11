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All Photos/living/fireplace : gas burning/furniture : recliner

Living Room Gas Burning Fireplace Recliner Design Photos and Ideas

The second floor is where all three generations come together to eat, play, work, and gather around the fireplace.
The living room is anchored by a large concrete fireplace that also forms the house's robust structural system. Pops of color come from a painting by Milton Wilson.
Living area, looking toward entry and through front bay window to street.
Living room from front door framing the landscape.
The interior boasts an industrial aesthetic achieved by the exposed brick wall, concrete surfaces, and copper finishes.
Dining + Living
In the living room, layers of plaster were removed to expose the original brick fireplace surround, and a brick step was added; the black metal gas insert is by Heat &amp; Glo. Tablo Tables from Normann Copenhagen sit on a rug from Safavieh, and the light fixture was designed and fabricated by Nathan Warner of Warbach. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017