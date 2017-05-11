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All Photos/living/fireplace : gas burning/furniture : desk

Living Room Gas Burning Fireplace Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Main living space
The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
A great way to spend the day reading a book.