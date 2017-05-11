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All Photos/living/fireplace : gas burning/furniture : console tables

Living Room Gas Burning Fireplace Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

The most important aspect of a successful neutral palette? "Texture, texture, texture!," Pickens says.
Designed by Studio B Architecture + Interiors, this modern farmhouse in Aspen allows a couple’s art collection to shine with understated finishes and materials. Views and natural light were maximized via large spans of glass to instill a sense of airiness while the same wood used throughout the home added warmth. The minimalist interiors provide a muted canvas for their artifacts collected from travels to Africa and Indonesia, and art which includes 8-foot wooden sculptures, baskets from around the world, and Native American pieces including from R.C. Gorman.
Having recently been treated to a thoughtful renovation, the reimagined 1961 midcentury offers residents and guests sophisticated balance, as well as a distinct modern allure.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Among the family’s favorite pieces is a 1957 leather Paulistano chair by Paulo Mendes da Rocha that Russell and Oona purchased to celebrate their marriage. “It’s important to us that the house is filled with beautiful things, but it has to be a place where it’s okay to put your feet on the sofa,” Oona explains.
Built at the end of the 19th century, 411 Vanderbilt Avenue is a brick carriage houses that originally sheltered the horses and coachmen for an upscale estate on Clinton Avenue. The luminous living room features built-in shelving, custom cabinetry, and a gas fireplace with a customized wood mantel by Fitzhugh Karol further enhance the interiors.
Lined with new terrazzo flooring edged with blue tile, the open-plan living room is anchored by a corner gas fireplace.
Living Room
Living room from front door framing the landscape.
Double height living space opens to the North. The use of reclaimed bricks adds textural diversity.
main living room space with custom curtain wall
The living-dining area is outfitted with a Karlstad sofa from Ikea and a fireplace from European Home.
In the living room, layers of plaster were removed to expose the original brick fireplace surround, and a brick step was added; the black metal gas insert is by Heat &amp; Glo. Tablo Tables from Normann Copenhagen sit on a rug from Safavieh, and the light fixture was designed and fabricated by Nathan Warner of Warbach. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The public areas of the house, such as the kitchen, dining, living, and entertaining areas open up towards the backyard with sit-down white-water ocean views beyond. The main living wall disappears with the use of La Cantina pocket door, creating an 18’ foot-wide opening. The front door entry, on the opposite side of the home also incorporates a La Cantina pocket door allowing the ocean breeze to blow straight through the house.