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All Photos/living/fireplace : gas burning/floors : travertine

Living Room Gas Burning Fireplace Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A brushed brass fireplace surround subtly repeats the architectural curves. The bespoke ceiling fixture is by DH Liberty LUX, the lighting firm of Design Haus Liberty, and handmade by UK artisans.