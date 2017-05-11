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All Photos/living/fireplace : gas burning/floors : slate

Living Room Gas Burning Fireplace Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
Downstairs in the guest quarters, a Murphy bed provides another sleeping spot, and a casual TV room is outfitted with a rustic-yet-modern aesthetic.
The fireplace is set within a custom blackened steel enclosure with a charred cedar backdrop.
Large slabs of slate were used throughout the home for flooring, adding a natural element.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The communication between interior and exterior is unmistakable. The polished steel that surrounds the fireplace and the concrete floor’s dark finish recall the home’s exterior, while the contrasting stark white walls create a visual language as striking as the building’s black facade.