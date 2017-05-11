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All Photos/living/fireplace : gas burning/floors : ceramic tile

Living Room Gas Burning Fireplace Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Living Room
Fireplace
The public areas of the house, such as the kitchen, dining, living, and entertaining areas open up towards the backyard with sit-down white-water ocean views beyond. The main living wall disappears with the use of La Cantina pocket door, creating an 18’ foot-wide opening. The front door entry, on the opposite side of the home also incorporates a La Cantina pocket door allowing the ocean breeze to blow straight through the house.