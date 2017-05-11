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All Photos/living/fireplace : gas burning/floors : carpet

Living Room Gas Burning Fireplace Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
The hotel's interiors emphasizes the use of natural materials such as stone, wood, and linen. The hotel's interiors are equally notable for their elegant and contemporary decor that emphasizes the use of natural materials. The common areas are paneled in wood—a theme that runs throughout the public spaces—seamlessly interconnecting them. The minimalist guest rooms also feature warm wood paneling and floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces. Interiors are furnished with pieces from Spanish furniture maker Kettal, including the collaborative collections Bitta and Boma by Rodolfo Dordoni, Park Life by Jasper Morrison, and Cala by Doshi Levien.
Z-Group Architects and Crystal Springs Builders worked closely to bring such a unique design to life.
The living area showcases an amazing view of Puget Sound and downtown Seattle. Sectional from Patricia Edwards upholstered in AST fabric; cocktail table from Wendell Castle and the couples' original Eames Lounger.