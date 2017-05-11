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All Photos/living/fireplace : gas burning/fireplace : wood burning

Living Room Gas Burning Fireplace Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The luminous parlor space features two working fireplaces (one wood, one gas). Original pocket doors provide optional separation of the living and dining areas.
A cozy, library-like reading area lies just off the dining area. The wood-burning fireplace has a gas starter.
The fireplace is the focal piece of the living area, anchored by glazed openings on either side.
A great way to spend the day reading a book.
The gated mid-century estate combines stately scale with original features and era-sensitive updates, making it a Los Angeles mid-century marvel.
Living Room
The home's original trey ceilings exude elegance, while sliding pocket doors create a seamless indoor-outdoor connection, leading to a spacious terrace and dining patio.
The soaring great room features a large fireplace and elegant arched windows opening to the pool and ocean beyond.
A light-filled living room has been exquisitely reimagined with contemporary appeal. Sliding pocket doors open to a balcony revealing sweeping city views.