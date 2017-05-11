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All Photos/living/fireplace : gas burning/fireplace : corner

Living Room Gas Burning Fireplace Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Serenity and purity of the elements inspired the concept of r3R residence, a project realized in an existing building. A low-lying modern fireplace design in the living room brings warmth to the space.
Jaipur Zinfandel carpet.
Lined with new terrazzo flooring edged with blue tile, the open-plan living room is anchored by a corner gas fireplace.
Double height living area opens onto the home's interconnecting courtyard and floods the living space with natural light.
The open living, dining and kitchen space opens out on to the rear garden.
Double height living space opens to the North. The use of reclaimed bricks adds textural diversity.
Living room
Ipe makes another appearance in the living room, creating a strong indoor-outdoor connection. Kean sited the transom windows to capture views of the moss-covered trees in the backyard.
In the living area, an EcoSmart Fire ethanol-fueled fireplace is lined in charcoal tile by Winckelmans; the bench cushion is upholstered in Gillespie Onyx from Warwick Fabrics.