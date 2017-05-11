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All Photos/living/fireplace : corner/furniture : sofa

Living Room Corner Fireplace Sofa Design Photos and Ideas

The pine boards continue on the ceiling in the stairwell. Green zellige tile forms a nook for the freestanding fireplace.
Scholtens incoporated the porch into the finished space as a family room, and covered walls and ceiling in knotty Pine panelling, as a callback to the previous porch. The couple's golden sofa tipped off Spot Lab that yellow was a favorite color, while the lamp in the corner was kept from the downstairs Tiki bar. The wooden birds came with the house.
The living room features a pendant from Ochre and Silk, barstools from Hati Home, and a wool rug from Revival. The European Walnut floors throughout the home are Stuga “Zig Zag.”
While Leah and Kyle initially wanted to fully open up the wall between the kitchen and the living room, discovering that it was load-bearing changed their plans. “We ended up opening the wall up so you could see into the beautiful kitchen, and made a custom hood vent with shelves,” says Leah. “Looking back, I am not sure I even would have wanted it removed now.”
"Whenever I work from home, I like to bag a bag and head down to the ADU for the day,
The sunken living room features a white Malm fireplace and a built-in couch. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,
The new great room opens up completely to the patio with multi-panel pocket sliding glass doors that measure seven feet tall and 22 feet long.
The fireplace that anchors the living space features native rock plucked from the site.
Now positioned as they are at the top of the home, the living room and dining room have ten-foot high ceilings and wide open views of the water.
A corner fireplace faced in Ann Sacks concrete tiles anchors the living room. “There are LED lights behind the peeled back tiles,” Herrmann says. “There is an apparent human touch; each one is a little different.”
Sophie-Claire Hoeller is a writer and editor, while her husband Tim Holley works in tech for Etsy. The two met in Germany and are both originally from Europe (she from Austria, he from the UK).
A wood-burning stove replaced the old fireplace. Its position in the corner allowed the living room to be reconfigured, creating more separation from the dining area.
A new plywood screen separates the entryway from the kitchen while visually connecting it to the renovated living and dining rooms.
The main goal for the living room was to double the size. "The clients talked about it being the space where everyone congregated, where the adults could have conversations and kids could play without being on top of one another," says Fong. The tranquil hub is connected to the kitchen and dining room and visually separated via a three-sided fireplace.
With a coat of paint and new appliances and furnishings, the 880-square-foot space maintains its cozy cabin feel, while also feeling fresh and new.
Julia and Dusty Wheeler’s family home in San Diego features a curated collection of handmade pieces, vintage treasures, global goods, and skateboarding memorabilia. The midcentury residence sports a classic "Southern California cool" ambience.
The wife notes that the pattern on the concrete reminds her of a floor she once saw in Nepal.
A floor lamp nearly eight feet tall anchors the seating area in the living area. Ceilings that are 12 feet tall at the highest point help the room feel expansive. “We needed to find a way to define different areas in a relatively tight space,” Lachapelle says. It’s the clients’ first experience with an open floor plan. “We raised our kids in an old Victorian, and the farmhouse we live in now is chopped up into tiny rooms save for the studio we just added,” the husband says.
The main living area features a black pellet stove in the corner and a raw-edge, white oak window seat, which add rustic elements to the clean, bright space.
Main living space
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
The simple living room features a wood-burning stove to keep the space cozy in colder months. The interior material palette was kept simple and practical. The ceilings and trims are pine, while doors are crafted from hemlock timber.
The living room includes a Retro Burn fireplace and a coffee table Thomas made herself from boulders found on the property.
During storm season, nature’s awe-inspiring light show is on full display through the oversized windows.
The Regency fireplace is from the local building center, where all the materials and fixtures were sourced to accommodate the challenges of building in a remote area. “It’s not a fancy Scandinavian model or anything,” says architect Tom Knezic. “It was about finding something that didn’t look old-fashioned at the local building center.”
The white gallery walls and architectural ceilings were designed to beautifully display works of art in a museum-like setting.
The interiors of the home feature light wood-paneled ceilings, large picture windows, and exclusive custom furniture and lighting also designed by Aalto.
The windows are by Albertini—and “Albertini's grandson himself came to look at them,” Faulkner says. The living room has a Stem Floor arching lamp, a Catellani & Smith lamp, the owner’s coffee table, and colorful artwork.
The living room includes a Tai Ping rug, Philip Arctander armchairs, a Marco Fine Furniture sofa, and a MRCW Design Build coffee table.
The artwork is titled "Crashing Buffalo" and is by Tucson/Los Angeles artist Ishi Glinsky.
The Adrian Pearsall sofa was sourced from The Swanky Abode on 1st Dibs, and the fire tools are also from the Sunshine Shop, a local vintage store.
The Juniper Room. As for the name, Rich explains, "there's a big Juniper plant I initially wanted to get rid of to make this room happen, but my contractor told me I couldn't do that because it was a 500 year old Juniper and that we had to build around it. So we did."
Some of the furnishings came from the homeowners’ Dallas home, including the wooden chairs they purchased 35 years ago. The sofa is the Madison Sleeper Sofa from Bo Concept, while the side table is from Target. The lamp is from CB2. A British, antique officer’s cabinet contrasts with a modern bookshelf from Crate and Barrel.
A tired midcentury in Eagle Rock with a chalky-green facade was transformed into a warm, contemporary home for a couple and their two daughters. The original single-level house had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen, a concrete deck in the backyard, and an above-ground swimming pool beside the guest house. "The first thing we did was put in white oak hardwood floors throughout the house, then add the Fleetwood sliding doors off of the living room. Eventually, we added a bedroom, extended the master bedroom and added an ensuite bathroom, enclosed the washer/dryer area, which expanded the kitchen, built a wood deck, wood fences, and then remodeled the guest house. No room was untouched by the time we were finished," says Matt, a woodworker and designer who is also the founder of L.A. handcrafted furniture brand Monroe Workshop.
“Versus a flat ceiling or a flat roof, when you have that bolted ridge above you, it creates a completely other type of interior experience for the client, which we find people love, we love ourselves, and it is much more human,” says Klymson.
Thirteen windows in the apartment help maximize the fantastic views. The seating—including a sectional from West Elm and daybed from BoConcept—is now complemented by a fireplace specified by the firm.
The living room includes contemporary furnishings in a minimalist palette; a built-in, concrete-and-glass fire pit, and original brickwork.
The hexagonal living room includes an Irving Harper and George Nelson Marshmallow Sofa, Rottet's Bent Metal Rectangle Cocktail Table in polished stainless steel, and Kiki Smith’s Self-Portrait. "The Kiki Smith piece I had rolled up," she says. "I had never had the opportunity—or high-enough ceilings—to hang it before."
“Instead of using a typical frame system, we created frameless windows by burying aluminum channels into the floors and walls,” says Richard. “It kept our glazing budget much lower than normal.” The sofas feature custom upholstery by Inverse Project and HDM.
Neutral tones abound, giving the inn a warm and inviting vibe that melds with the landscape.
The large living room also includes an original wood-burning brick fireplace. Solid mahogany floors contrast with the freshly painted walls that flow along the gabled ceiling.
The family room on the lower floor opens up the swimming pool and hot tub.
The living room features a brick-inlay fireplace and a wall of glass with serene forest views.
The workspace, living room, fireplace, and dining area are all set within a square space.
Long Cabin dining and living rooms.
The renovation referenced original drawings and historic photographs, and was sensitive to the home's original design. The living room once featured built-in cabinets and a sofa, similar to the current configuration.
An asymmetrical stone fireplace is a dramatic focal point in the open plan.
Sliding glass doors enable easy indoor/outdoor circulation.
This image captures the home's indoor/outdoor feel.
The lower level features an additional living room with a cozy inlaid stone fireplace and a view of the pool.
Board-formed concrete punctuates the home, including in the living room, where it frames the fireplace. The sofa is by Montauk.
The casita offers a cozy escape for guests.
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