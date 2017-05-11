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All Photos/living/fireplace : corner/furniture : media cabinet

Living Room Corner Fireplace Media Cabinet Design Photos and Ideas

For a home in West Hollywood, Romanek punctuates the living room with a sunny pair of Facett chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
Main living space
The casita offers a cozy escape for guests.
A Restoration Hardware sofa and vintage rug in the living room.
The soaring vaulted ceiling and the spirit of the living room were preserved, and the entire lower level was enhanced by opening up the space, creating a smooth flow from the living room into the kitchen and dining areas.
When JAC Interiors was commissioned to revive an old 1,200-square-foot Hollywood home, the clients—a young couple who the designers call "fun and quirky"—requested the firm find a way to transform the space with as little construction as possible. The fireplace is a custom-made, three-dimensional feature that stands in stark contrast to the soft woods and white walls that make up the rest of the room.
In contrast to the bright interior colors that originally dressed the home in the 1950s, the Bergren Residence now has a more restrained and subdued appearance that highlights the material palette.