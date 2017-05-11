🏠
Discover new design ideas every day.
Sign up
for Dwell’s newsletter
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
FILTER
All Photos
Editor’s Picks
living
Floors
Medium Hardwood
Light Hardwood
Dark Hardwood
Porcelain Tile
Ceramic Tile
Travertine
Concrete
Vinyl
Limestone
Slate
Marble
(1)
Terra-cotta Tile
Linoleum
Bamboo
Laminate
Cork
Painted Wood
Brick
Cement Tile
Plywood
Terrazzo
Carpet
Rug
All Photos
/
living
/
backsplashes : mirror
/
appliances : range hood
Living Room Mirror Backsplashes Range Hood Design Photos and Ideas
Filter