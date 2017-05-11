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All Photos/laundry/counters : wood/cabinets : white

Laundry Room Wood Counters White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

A compact washer and dryer slide under a white oak counter for folding clothes.
A walk-through laundry rooms adds functionality with plentiful storage and a sink. The materials match those of the powder room, creating a cohesive flow between the two spaces.
The laundry area is also housed on the lowest level.
Bathroom fixtures by Acquatica.
The laundry room is simple and efficient.
Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit - Laundry Room
Porcelain floor tile from Daltile is a durable, easy-to-clean substitute for wood. The family does laundry in an efficient Summit SPWD1800 washer-dryer combination unit. Miller saved money in the kitchen by using a reclaimed sink and faucet and drawer pulls from Ikea.