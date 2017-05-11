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All Photos/laundry/counters : wood/appliances : concealed

Laundry Room Wood Counters Concealed Design Photos and Ideas

A communal laundry area.
Bathroom fixtures by Acquatica.
Porcelain floor tile from Daltile is a durable, easy-to-clean substitute for wood. The family does laundry in an efficient Summit SPWD1800 washer-dryer combination unit. Miller saved money in the kitchen by using a reclaimed sink and faucet and drawer pulls from Ikea.