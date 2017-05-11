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All Photos/laundry/counters : marble/appliances : concealed

Laundry Room Marble Counters Concealed Design Photos and Ideas

The corridor is 26 feet long and hosts a bar, sink, pantry, laundry, and drying room. Pocket doors allow the laundry to be closed off when needed.
A view of the terra-cotta-colored utility corridor. The copper cabinet pulls are from Auhaus.