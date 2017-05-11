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All Photos/laundry/cabinets : white/cabinets : wood

Laundry Room White Cabinets Wood Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Bathroom fixtures by Acquatica.
Maple veneer ApplePly tops this bench in the new mudroom, which provides boot and shoe storage/drainage, while other cabinets conceal a variety of storage spaces.