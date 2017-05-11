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All Photos/laundry/appliances : side by side/counters : wood

Laundry Room Side By Side Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A compact washer and dryer slide under a white oak counter for folding clothes.
The laundry area is also housed on the lowest level.
In the bathroom/laundry is a full size shower and toilet with stunning, stone-like epoxy floor, and a small sink.
The laundry room features custom wallpaper designed by Samuel.
Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit - Laundry Room