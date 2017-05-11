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All Photos/laundry/appliances : side by side/counters : engineered quartz

Laundry Room Side By Side Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The laundry room off the kitchen also got a glam makeover. An Electolux washer and dryer set is tucked beneath a quartz counter for folding clothes. Black shower curtain rods provide space for hanging clothes to dry. They look sharp against statement wallpaper by Fornasetti. The cabinet hardware is by Sarah Sherman Samuel for Park Studio.