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All Photos/kitchen/storage type : shelves/cabinets : white

Kitchen Shelves Storage Type White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

The architect brought the solid walls of certain rooms down to 7’ 8”, filling the remaining 4’ 2” with glass. This defining feature allows sunlight penetrate deep into the core of the space. The clients say the bright reds, oranges, and yellows of sunsets race across the ceiling and white walls.