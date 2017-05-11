Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/sinks : undermount/lighting : wall

Kitchen Undermount Sinks Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The full height cabinets are made with a vacuum press and glued together with bendable ply and laminate, for durability. French likes to add a surprise into the design wherever possible, like the different interior color seen here, for the homeowners' future delight and discovery.
Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
MadeMarchi created abundant cabinetry out of marine plywood with a clear finish to surround a new, full-sized refrigerator. White quartz counters and green tiles from Strufaldi complete the palette.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
It was important, says Kaplan, to define the kitchen area with the “heavy horizontal lid” that runs along the top of the windows. The custom stove hood echoes the lines of the original wainscot.
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
The kitchen work surface is crafted from terrazzo from InOpera, a company that reuses marble offcuts.
The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
A new, lowered level at the back of the home hosts the kitchen and dining room, and is accessed via concrete steps that deliberately double as informal seating. “We loved the idea of being able to read the sunken part of the house as an entirely concrete element, which would give the space a feeling of being grounded,” says the architect. “[It also] provides a robust base for the timber frame and a series of plinths on which different activities can take place—such as sitting, cooking, reading, or exercising.”
The bath and a secondary sleeping area, equipped with bunk beds, are arranged at one end of the open-plan kitchen area.
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
The spectacular kitchen renovation includes repurposed cabinets, almost entirely unrecognizable after their modern facelift. The original cabinets were painted (Benjamin Moore 'Onyx') and reinstalled in an updated configuration. Even the new kitchen peninsula was made from reused original cabinets.
Read on for all the pros and cons to keep in mind for an educated decision about installing a kitchen sink.
Longer lead times are common when you buy large items like sofas and couches, whether in person or online, but you’ll really need to read the fine print before ordering if you’re purchasing online.
The ground floor kitchen is currently part of the rental apartment, but could easily become part of the office if the Uli Wagner Design Lab studio were to be extended downstairs in the future.
The kitchen backsplash features pink square Domus tiles framed by turquoise blue Mapei grout. The blue grout echoes the tones of the pale blue pantry and the teal cabinetry.
Kitchen Space
The flooring in the main room and bedroom is Worthwood Solid End Grain from Oregon Lumber.
The kitchen cabinets are made of CVG Douglas fir plywood, which Grey stained, finished, and topped with handmade Japanese tile from California-based Wa-Kei & Company. The wall lights are original refurbished Eklipta lights by Arne Jacobson for Louis Poulsen. The ceramic bowl is by Linda Hsaio of Knotwork L.A.
The shelves in the kitchen are crafted from pine and suspended using leather straps. These shelves display glasses, mugs, and a few select bowls, while everything else is neatly tucked away inside the cabinets, keeping the counters clear and drawing the eyes upward to the large horizontal window.
A dramatic white oak panel wall reaches up to the new vaulted ceilings. There’s a concealed pantry to the right of the refrigerator.
A thick, poured concrete slab forms the surface of the large island and waterfalls to the floor on one side.
The backsplash and counters are Caesarstone, and a floating white oak shelf was positioned flush with the hood vent for a cleaner look.
The pair borrowed a little space on the front porch and expanded the kitchen into the breakfast nook, so the sink now looks out on the front yard and old olive tree.
The cozy living space features a fireplace with a mantel that doubles as a shelf or coffee table. There is the option of either an electric fireplace or a more expensive gas fireplace.
Dining room and kitchen with wood structural strips ceiling
Dining, kitchen and living room with wood structural strips ceiling
White quartz for the island and countertops offsets dramatic blue cabinetry in the kitchen of this modern home in Sun Valley, Idaho, designed by Sarah Latham.
The service corridor emphasizes axial circulation and austerity of materials, with concrete countertops and wood cabinetry.
Dyer inserted new wood inlay in the kitchen floors.
The renovation made only minor changes to the kitchen's original footprint changes were minimal. However, the entire ceiling was vaulted and skylights were added for additional natural light. "This was a reaction to the neighbors building an ADU right up to their property line,
Since the home is something of a pied-à-terre for the clients, its design is geared more toward short-term stays than full-time living. That means spaces like the kitchen are set up for entertaining. Notice the curve on the cabinetry, counter, and backsplash, which is Calacatta Macchia Vecchia marble. All of the appliances are from Fisher & Paykel, and the wall sconce is a Gabriel Scott single Welles pendant in smoked glass and brushed brass.
A Bosch microwave is sleekly inset into the wall of storage.
The backsplash and counters look like marble but are actually hardworking quartz. A drop in the counter gives breathing room to the window. The soothing, mint shade of paint is Little Greene Aquamarine Deep.
In the kitchen, bespoke plywood panels wrap IKEA cabinet inserts for a high-end feel on a budget. "The kitchen is a collection of very intricate details," says Astrain, who fitted the space down to the last available millimeter. The space benefits from two windows now, thanks to the relocated dining area.
“The details in some of the woodwork gets into the realm of cabinetmaking—which, in retrospect, might have been taking things a bit far, but it was well worth the effort,” Jack says.
By knocking down walls, Dominguez was able to open the previously cramped kitchen and add extra cabinetry and counter space. He was also able to make room for a peninsula with a waterfall edge.
In this kitchen, three globe pendants with brass details and burgundy cords match the hood tube hanging above the kitchen island.
With a client wish list including ample natural light, high ceilings, outdoor connection, and peak energy efficiency, Mowery Marsh Architects check off all the boxes and more. In the kitchen, oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesarstone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings are modern counterpoints. The refrigerator and freezer columns are Thermador, and the wall sconces are by Cedar & Moss.
For this growing and active family, the open concept works great for cooking and dining, with plenty of storage space for all the family's cooking and dining essentials.
Kitchen & Meals area
If your kitchen layout is already serving you well, focus on upgrading appliances, cabinetry, and finishings rather than rearranging everything.
First, Gavankar "drove to a strange place and bought the fridge and microwave.
The first floor of the annex has a small combined living space. In the kitchen, oak cabinets are topped with a thick, custom concrete counter, and the backsplash is fashioned from hand-glazed Urban Atelier tile from Aleluia Cerâmicas.
Featuring a top-notch, built-in cooktop and oven by Wolf, the kitchen also includes custom-designed Anigre wood cabinetry.
The interior maintains a sense of texture from the concrete that isn't overwhelming because of the wood floors and high ceilings.
Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
The elegant eat-in kitchen is one of the highlights of the renovation. It features a center island clad in Carrara marble, sleek custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances from Fisher & Paykel. There is also a skylight which floods the space with natural light.
Long Cabin kitchen.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
12