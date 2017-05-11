All Photos/kitchen/sinks : undermount/floors : vinyl

8 Kitchen Undermount Sinks Vinyl Floors Design Photos And Ideas

Cedar & Moss lights are installed above the robin's egg blue sink.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
Draper's frame consists of cold-rolled steel and closed-cell spray insulation for the floor, walls, and roof. Land Ark RV added an extra layer of rigid insulation outside the framing for the walls and ceiling.
In the kitchen, white cabinets are combined with black accents and a butcher block countertop, including the sink basin and faucet. Windows at the counter bring in lots of natural light.
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.