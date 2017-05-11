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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : undermount/floors : cork

Kitchen Undermount Sinks Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
The U-shaped kitchen was designed by Kristen to give children a space for homework and snacks away from the work area.
Mutuus Studio cofounders Saul and Kristen Becker remodeled the kitchen of their 1954 dwelling over a three year period, finishing it this year.
The kitchen.
The new, high-end kitchen is a minimalist dream, complete with clean lines, flat-panel doors, and a glass backsplash.
Sleek, white custom cabinets quietly tie in with the original character of the home.
Owners Kirsten and Lloyd chose a muted mosaic tile from Modwalls to cover the backsplash and back wall of the kitchen; small mosaic tile, especially when it is off-the-shelf, can be a very budget-friendly backsplash option. New cork floors from House + Earth give a nice feel underfoot. Perforated chrome lights from Rejuvenation under the bar soffit enhance the midcentury vibe.
Kitchen
In the living room and kitchen, soft-but-tough Expanko cork flooring provides comfort and stands up to dings and scuffs. While the kitchen was designed primarily with Surendra and a caregiver’s needs in mind, it also accommodates the five-foot-radius of a wheelchair.