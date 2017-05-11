Kitchen Undermount Sinks Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Pink marble is unexpected, but adds the touch of warmth every kitchen needs.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Kitchen
Tiffany swapped out the dated vinyl for matte white tile from Home Depot on the floor. The backsplash is matte white subway tile from Tilezz, and the plywood cabinets are topped with white quartz counters. The Ready Stacking Barstool from Blu Dot are tucked under the island counter.
kitchen facing the living room and patio.
"The structure of House Tokyo was built with wood, which can still be seen in the interior design of the residence," notes Unemori. "The open-plan kitchen and dining area were placed on the first floor where the spacious overhead area is dominated by the framework's wooden beams."
The kitchen peninsula, perfect for casual dining, is one of four designated eating spaces in the home, along with the formal dining room, back deck, and roof deck. Getting creative in lockdown, "we pretended they were different restaurants or cafés and would use each for different meals and coffee breaks throughout the day," says Melanie.
The kitchen’s white oak cabinetry and island riff off the oak flooring in the rest of the house. By contrast, the floor, countertops, and hood are all white.
Everything is on hand for ease of meal prep. The painting is by Emily, and the knife block is IKEA.
Ben fashioned the stove-side cabinet as a freestanding unit. This area functions as the couple’s main prep space, and a deep drawer below holds bigger appliances like the food processor and a stock pot. The custom pot rack is by Kari Merkl of the local design and manufacturing company Merkled Studio.
"One of the tricks that I think helps when working with plastic laminate is to avoid laminate to laminate surfaces. It helps ease the cheapness of the material," says Ben. "The exposed plywood edges give it a shift in material, color, and surface."
A black, 18-inch Bosch dishwasher and black hardware from Schoolhouse Electric disappear against the cabinet fronts, rather than cluttering the small room with distracting detail.
The kitchen flooring is dark green, seconds tile from local tile maker Pratt & Larson—purportedly rejects from the Starbucks coffee chain. The tan-colored grout is "copacetic" with the wood floors.
The counters are 12-millimeter solid surface, the LG High Max, sourced at Home Depot.
The kitchen’s original galley layout was retained, and the walls and utilities were kept in place.
By knocking down walls, Dominguez was able to open the previously cramped kitchen and add extra cabinetry and counter space. He was also able to make room for a peninsula with a waterfall edge.
Perched high in the hills of Silver Lake, this Albert P. Martin–designed midcentury home has returned to the market following a recent renovation and expansion. Originally covered in colorful tile, the kitchen received a monochromatic upgrade with white quartz countertops and new state-of-the-art appliances.
A waterfall marble counter wraps the kitchen peninsula.
Economical and easy to install, small hexagonal tiles are a classic option for a backsplash. Here, a range of light blues and whites echoes both the off-white cabinetry and countertops and the blues of the nearby beaches in this Florida kitchen.
The updated kitchen features sleek walnut cabinetry,
A streamlined, modern kitchen with shiplap joinery.
In the kitchen the designers paired ancient Sicilian decorated tiles with a refreshed, modern layout.
Wooden and marble cutting boards by Kaat Collection.
Black and white kitchen floor tiles by Granada Tile are the focal point of this airy, whimsical kitchen. A sizable island of white and stainless steel coordinates nicely with Thermador appliances and white cabinets.
In Chicago’s Lower West Side, editorial director Chelsea Jackson and and her chef husband Arthur renovated their fourth-floor condominium to include a custom Bulthaup kitchen. "We wanted to find a kitchen island that would be light enough to make the room seem large while still standing up to heavy-duty cooking," Chelsea notes. Calls to kitchen retailers were fruitless until Arthur reached the Bulthaup showroom, where the staff suggested he come check out a floor model of the discontinued System 20 kitchen. The stainless steel island, with its precise profile and gas cooktop, was exactly what the couple was after, and they bought it on the spot. A full Bulthaup kitchen—completed with components from the B3 range—would soon become the centerpiece of their new home.
Two sinks with angular faucets make this white and wood kitchen island the main prep area in this California kitchen. A long kitchen table protrudes out from the island in a contrasting dark stone with polished nickel legs for a strong visual demarcation between the island and the table, although the two are physically connected.
Floor to ceiling glass frames the view in the kitchen.
Advancing further into the Dining, one catches a glimpse of the kitchen behind a grey wall.
Kitchen – Sleek European cabinetry extends from floor to ceiling behind an 18-foot island with counter seating, all topped in high-quality Silestone quartz with seamlessly integrated sink and Graff faucet; appliances include a Miele flush-mount induction cooktop, Miele steam and convection ovens and dishwasher, Miele refrigerator and freezer, Miele espresso center, and Best ceiling-mounted integrated hood
Kitchen- the flooring says it all
The brutalist council estate to the rear is viewed as a found-object artwork through a new cast-concrete and stark white frame.
The appliances are by Neff and the wall lamp is by Anglepoise. In the backyard, the couple installed a shed for storing their bicycles. The window seat was an item on Emma’s wish list.
The kitchen features a wide Corian countertop and Bertoia stools. The polished ceramic flooring is from Céramique Décor in Québec.
