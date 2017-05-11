All Photos/kitchen/sinks : undermount/cabinets : metal

32 Kitchen Undermount Sinks Metal Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

Formerly cut off from the rest of the home, the kitchen now looks into the living room. When the Fines have parties, it’s set up as a bar. The pendants hanging over the island are by Ingo Maurer.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
The custom steel kitchen island with a marble top is from Eginstill.
We think this centrally located custom metal/brass bar is an entertainers dream!
Kitchen
Taking design cues from boats, the founders of Living Vehicles used maintenance-free, weather-resistant aluminum for the interior walls and midcentury-style cabinetry. High-end appliances like a dishwasher and washer-drier combo are small and tucked away.
Contrast continues in the kitchen with a black-and-white palette warmed by natural wood elements. A Caesarstone countertop and backsplash with alabaster cabinets add a bright pop to the otherwise inky space—even the Miele and SubZero appliances are in dark tones. Arranged throughout are an Etu Home pizza board, Terrain ceramic fruit bowl, Waterworks cannisters, West Elm mortar and pestle, and a House Dr. utensil pot.
The spacious eat-in kitchen has room for an island.
The stainless steel kitchen has been updated with modern top-of-the-line appliances.
"The kitchen itself is generously proportioned, relative to the modest scale of the project, and is centered on the solid Spotted Gum countertop of the kitchen island," says Martin.
In the kitchen the designers paired ancient Sicilian decorated tiles with a refreshed, modern layout.
Stainless steel has been used for the kitchen counters, cabinets, and backsplash.
Kitchen Elevation
The former dining room is now home to Russell and Fontanez’s custom kitchen, designed by LOT-EK and fabricated by Chef Restaurant Supplies. “We love to entertain,” Russell says. “Before, the galley kitchen was in the hallway; now we can cook and still be a part of the party.” The space-saving setup, which adjoins the living room, features stainless steel–paneled cabinets, DuPont Corian countertops, Onda stools by Jesus Gasca for Stua, and fixtures and appliances by Grohe, Liebherr, and Miele. To maximize space, the designers specified that the cabinets be built around a former fireplace in the kitchen. “Because there’s a bump out where the chimney is, we turned the sink lengthwise,” Lignano says. “The cabinet directly overhead is only four inches deep, so it’s just a huge spice rack.” The island provides ample additional storage.
Corrugated metal siding was used for the exterior of the house, and natural wood and plywood were used throughout the interiors.
“The old house was like a cave. I wanted this house to be the opposite: a pavilion.” —Debbi Gibbs
With 25% more working space than the previous kitchen, the expansion is meticulously organized and allows direct visual connections between all stations.
The kitchen contains Onda barstools by Stua from Design Within Reach that surround a 13-foot Calacatta marble island. Custom white aluminum cabinets float above the kitchen appliances by Miele with a stovetop from Wolf and a range hood by Airmec Bello.
Kitchen / Dining island
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station
Outdoor kitchen
Inside / Outside living

