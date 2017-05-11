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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : undermount/backsplashes : wood

Kitchen Undermount Sinks Wood Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
White oak storage wraps the kitchen, which is tucked under the lower ceiling, to create a more cozy spot that’s still connected to the living areas. “It's such a large space,” Erling says of the great room. “It's nice to be more intimate in the kitchen zone.” The counters are Gascogne blue limestone.
The bath and a secondary sleeping area, equipped with bunk beds, are arranged at one end of the open-plan kitchen area.
Cabinetry maker Forest Designs used birch plywood to craft the U-shaped kitchen island, which is topped with quartz from Floform. The Ziro floor tiles in Gris are from Navarti and the contemporary metal edge pulls are from Richelieu. The appliances are from Whirlpool.
Nick Dignard and Marie-Catherine P. Émond built this 256-square-foot cabin, an A-Frame structure enveloped by two extended wings, to celebrate a love of outdoor sports. Located in Québec’s Lac-Beauport, the living, dining, and kitchen areas are filled with natural light so that the cabin feels as if it’s actually outside.
The kitchen opens out into the dining room and living area, and features an island countertop from Caesarstone. The lighting throughout is from Liteline.
Slim-lined shelves highlight the wood backdrop. Cabinet hardware was custom powder-coated to match the cabinet color.
Guests enter the home by walking through the kitchen, following the same layout that existed when architect David Webber arrived on the scene; however, the sophisticated materials and warm lighting make the space much more inviting than it was before.
A dramatic black island is expertly balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and a refrigerator that blends perfectly. The kitchen’s black countertops were cut from Nero Assoluto granite. The sink and faucet are from Quebec-based company Rubi. Appliances are from Wolf.
In an apartment of only about 350 square feet, Madrid–based architectural firm elii has designed a functional layout with a bright palette that emphasizes light and views to the streetscape outside. The light green cabinetry keeps the apartment feeling bright, while the wood gives texture and a natural feeling to the space.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add a pop of color to the wood-clad interior. Large bi-fold doors intensify the indoor-outdoor connection, extending the living space to the adjacent decking.
Oiled jarrah eucalyptus contrasts with a kitchen niche of reddish-brown stained plywood in this kitchen alcove in a New Zealand cabin.
Jessy and Steve were dismayed to find that the walnut plywood siding in the kitchen and dining area had been painted over. “You can’t strip that out,” says Jessy, an interior designer. “We had to replace it.” When they popped off the moldings at the foot of the counter, they discovered original recessed baseboards, which give the kitchen bar the appearance that it is floating.
The smooth, raven-hued island in this kitchen is made of oak with a thin stone countertop. A Foscarini Gregg Pendant hangs overhead.
The material palette of this kitchen is calm and muted, using putty coloured cabinet doors, wood grain on the intermediate cabinets, a concrete coloured honed quartz countertop, and light oak flooring throughout.
Each layer of Gregory Creek Residence relates differently to the surrounding natural environment. “Overall an open visual flow connects those in the home to the creek and its creatures, while offering protection via the use of cantilevers,” says Gettliffe Architecture.
The home was prefabricated in Turkey and delivered to the site on the back of a flatbed truck. Thanks to the small size, simple design, and carefully selected palette, the project cost just under €10,000.
In the kitchen, a high, deep shelf keeps items from rattling in transit while magnetized spice jars easily affix to the ceiling. The cabinet knobs are made of rocks, and the full-size range was pulled from a 1950s RV and purchased on Craigslist.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
Western red cedar clads the interior walls and soffit.
The opposite view of the kitchen.
The architecture of Hood Cliff Retreat defers to the landscape, as evidenced by the cedar planks incorporated into several rooms of the home. Wittman Estes Architecture repurposed beams and siding from the original cabin as countertops and interior cladding. The firm's focus on simple details and a restrained material palette kept the construction budget to a minimum.
Natural and black painted oak cabinets provide plentiful storage in the galley kitchen.
The main level holds the living room, dining room, kitchen, and an interior courtyard with a fire pit.
In the kitchen, a pass-through window extends the interior countertop into the concrete counter and built-in wood barbecue outdoors.
A micro kitchen tucked in under the open stair, with operable cabinets functioning as stair treads.
Sinking the kitchen floor let the architects optimize the glazing. The breakfast bar at the end of the room lets diners look out over the backyard, while the nearby freestanding cabinet, designed by Built Work, offers streamlined storage that doesn't detract from the sight lines.
Despite their dark color palette, black and white kitchens can still feel bright. This tiny kitchen perfects the art of chiaroscuro with white shiplapped walls, custom-built open shelves and dark concrete floors. The owners selected sleek faucet fixtures by Santec and a sink by Blanco to complement the white laminate countertops. The stainless steel appliances include a Bertazzoni oven, Fisher & Payel refrigerator, and Thermador dishwasher.
The media/guestroom is encased in white oak shelving and features a large translucent glass window. When it’s open, the room connects visually to the kitchen. The stools and dining table are by Harlem Built; the Eames Molded Plastic chairs add a touch of color.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
Draper's frame consists of cold-rolled steel and closed-cell spray insulation for the floor, walls, and roof. Land Ark RV added an extra layer of rigid insulation outside the framing for the walls and ceiling.
NOEM integrated the mechanical systems behind a purple screen for users to access. This “hub” is the first thing visible upon opening the front door.
Dark brown wood contrasts with the bright, white wall and ceiling finishes. In the kitchen, modern appliances meet today's needs.
Clean modern finishes contrast with the dark wood floors, walls, and ceiling.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
This kitchen is an exercise in light and dark, which echoes the home’s dark exterior and light interior. The white quartz countertops gleam against the black sink and fixtures, and the cabinets and backsplashes were constructed from Baltic birch.
Despite the small size, Brightbuilt Homes’ modular homes under 200K are tastefully designed with modern touches, like light-toned hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
The populus paneling continues from the second floor down to the ceiling of the kitchen and around the island.
Floor to ceiling glass frames the view in the kitchen.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
A Nectre Bakers oven provides sharply defined contrast at the kitchen, and also supplies heat in colder temperatures. The oven is used for baking, as well as space-heating. The translucent doors on both sides open to east and west-facing decks to capture morning and evening sun.
The simple white kitchen.
The kitchen includes a four-burner stovetop, convection oven, fridge/freezer, washer/dryer, sink, breakfast bar, and custom cabinetry.
Concrete countertops and poplar wood finishings give the interiors a warm, cozy feel.
The A45 is outfitted with a petite kitchen designed by Københavns Møbelsnedkeri.
The kitchen cabinets were updated in a pecan finish, in roughly the original layout. Originally, the kitchen had a wall separating it from the rest of the room, and two sliding doors that could be opened. This wall was removed to open the kitchen to the living space.
Warm wood and dark surfaces contrast with white walls.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
e open chef's kitchen features custom crafted cabinetry, a commercially sized pantry and an epic island of mallet stamped stone. It also benefits from ample glazing allowing for plenty of natural light.
Concrete floors and an Ikea kitchen and spice rack make for an affordable, cleanly geometric aesthetic at the back of the bottom floor. The appliances are by Frigidaire, and the black countertops are sealed with Eco Tuff by Eco Procote.
While there are two sleeping lofts—one above the kitchen, the other above the bathroom—the EDGE Cabin's multifunctional furniture can add a third bed.
Kitchen with view of Dining and Living Room beyond. Pendant light fixture by Chris McCullough
The black steel A110 pendants by Alvar Aalto match the Poliform ventilation hood and ebonized white oak cabinets by Leicht Haus. LED lighting is integrated into the island shelving. The drawers underneath are handleless and open electronically by touch using a servo drive.
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