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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : undermount/backsplashes : stone tile

Kitchen Undermount Sinks Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The architects used natural materials and colors in the kitchen to make the space feel serene, expansive, and connected to the outdoors.
A dramatic Cle’ Zellige tile wall tastefully infuses the open space with another layer of color.
A gray marble counter adds texture and visual interest to this kitchen designed by Jesse Vickers.
The split level ground floor results in a raised kitchen/ dining area with 9' high ceilings, and an intimate sunken library connected to the front terrace. Both areas receive plenty of sunlight from the light well above.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
The gourmet kitchen features a large center island with a spacious breakfast bar and top-of-the-line appliances. Extensive glazing keeps the space bright and provides breathtaking views of the surroundings.
In this Australian kitchen, the open-backed portions of the upper cabinets reveal the marble tile backsplash. The marble backsplash is comprised of two parts: a low marble piece made of the same marble slab as the countertop, and then a square marble tile found elsewhere in the kitchen.
Custom kitchen cabinets designed by Pulltab and fabricated by Maciek Winiarczyk hold mostly vintage ironstone that Geiger has found at flea markets and estate sales over the past 20 years. "I love white," she says, "because I think food always looks better on it." She also collects vintage wooden cutting boards, shown resting against the marble tile backsplash from Stone Source.
"The tiny backsplash is perhaps my favorite addition," says Bonnie of the kitchen remodel. "I think I did more research on flexible grout than I have on anything before. We ended up using Tec AccuColor Unsanded Grout mixed with Tec Acrylic Grout Additive for increase flexibility, and so far so great." The backsplash is Salt Wood Chip by Mudtile.
The Dometic Range oven has three burners and a glass lid for extra counter space. The walnut countertops were locally made by Adam Garret Designs.
Finishing the kitchen cabinets was Bonnie's biggest challenge. "I initially stained the cabinets a deep walnut color but when my plan for quartz countertops fell through I decided to use real walnut for the countertops instead. I deconstructed the cabinets (again) and began the process of sanding and painting over the stain. It was tedious, but I'm so glad I did it." The cabinets are painted Light Blue by Farrow and Ball and fitted with Emtek hardware.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen
The kitchen features a lovely CDK stone backsplash.
The kitchen and dining connects to the living room.
Kitchen with live edge walnut island slab
Lacanche Range and Henrybuilt cabinetry in Kitchen and Pantry
Photo Courtesy of DISC Interiors
Kitchen