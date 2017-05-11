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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : undermount/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Undermount Sinks Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

About this part of the kitchen, Chanel says, "We just had a fun with the radius corners in this space. Functionally speaking, we are rounding that corner a hundred times a day, so it's great for running children or clumsy people like me.
The team dropped the ceiling in the kitchen in order to be able to run lines for the air conditioner. The curved wall around the banquette conceals HVAC for the living room.
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
In the kitchen, flat-front cabinetry from MTR joins Inax' round Pom Ponette backsplash tile with a slightly transparent pastel glaze.
The open kitchen is bright and airy with updates which include a marble-topped island, stainless steel appliances, and a stylish tile backsplash.
Another view of the kitchen.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
Sliding doors brighten the kitchen and introduce a sense of the outdoors.
Kitchen finishes include a black, porcelain tile backsplash, Caesarstone counters, parchment-colored Laminex laminate cupboards, and wood accents in Victorian ash veneer from Fethers.
The kitchen got a place of pride in the addition, as the family loves to cook, and the lowered ceiling differentiates it from the adjacent living area. The custom island received a rounded corner that echoes the entry. "The unusually shaped island bench responds to the geometry of the external glazing, which was in turn angled to respond to exterior views," says the firm. Circular legs on the island gives it a furniture quality and imparts a "lightness" to the large piece. The lattice over the window provides dappled, natural light and will eventually be covered in vines.
Kitchen
Kitchen
The kitchen has an induction cooktop from Jenn-Air, a work station sink, and a dark granite countertop.
Economical and easy to install, small hexagonal tiles are a classic option for a backsplash. Here, a range of light blues and whites echoes both the off-white cabinetry and countertops and the blues of the nearby beaches in this Florida kitchen.
The Cabinet Face's DIY paint-grade flat panel doors and custom panels are installed in the island.
Cambrian black granite countertops lie in contrast with white cabinetry below and open shelves above in this contemporary kitchen. "One of the favorite things I have to do in the kitchen is wash dishes, just because it’s such a delightful view out the window," says the owner.
The kitchen island overlooks the dining, living, and foyer spaces. The open plan makes for easy entertaining and everyday use.
The view from the kitchen looking into the dining room.
The updated kitchen features a lovely tile backsplash and polished concrete floors.
The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a center island with bar seating.
The walnut flat panel cabinet fronts add warmth to this kitchen in Boulder, CO.
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine
The original kitchen is simple and tasteful, yet also ripe for modern updates.
The kitchen features a wall of glass that overlooks the atrium.
The former owner was a master craftsman who custom-created all the cabinetry in the kitchen, bedroom, and closets.
Ceaserstone in Blizzard was used for the perimeter countertop, and Silestone in Lusso for the island top and the waterfall edges.
Custom white oak faces for the IKEA cabinets were made locally by Kokeena.
Tasteful contemporary updates have been added, including a renovated kitchen with composite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a new electric cooktop, new tile backsplash, and ample cabinet space.
The bright open kitchen has a farmhouse feel.
The updated kitchen features new quartz stone countertops, a tiled backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances.
The kitchen connects the living/dining room area and the family room.
Kitchen with custom tile inlay. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Brass hood and cabinet wrap by Gulley Metal Services. All appliances Fisher & Paykal
Kitchen with glulam stair
Kitchen area with indoor/outdoor eating. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Prefinished natural hickory floors. Custom tile inlay. Brass hood and cabinet by Gulley Metal.