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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : undermount/backsplashes : mirror

Kitchen Undermount Sinks Mirror Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
A mirrored backsplash reflects the garden. Spotted Gum cabinetry meets floors of the same material for uninterrupted flow. The counters are stainless steel.
Integrated appliances avoid clutter in the petite galley layout.
What was once a closed-off kitchen has been transformed into an efficient cooking and dining space complete with simple wood cabinets, sleek fixtures, and black accents. A mirrored backsplash reflects light, making this open space feel even larger.
What was once a small dining area has been opened up into a bright kitchen, living, and dining space.
The firm enlarged the opening to the courtyard to create better flow between inside and out.
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
Kitchen
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
Dining and kitchen
The brutalist council estate to the rear is viewed as a found-object artwork through a new cast-concrete and stark white frame.
Mirrored backsplash deflects light from the opposite window and softens a typically, hard, utilitarian surface.
The fridge, oven and wine storage tuck away behind a swing + slide door
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo