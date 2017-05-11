All Photos/kitchen/sinks : undermount/backsplashes : concrete

33 Kitchen Undermount Sinks Concrete Backsplashes Design Photos And Ideas

Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
The interior maintains a sense of texture from the concrete that isn't overwhelming because of the wood floors and high ceilings.
The kitchen.
The custom steel kitchen island with a marble top is from Eginstill.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
An Arteriors Wahlburg Chandelier hangs over the kitchen countertop.
common area
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen
The kitchen pairs bespoke oak cabinetry with Gaggenau appliances and black Corian worktops that feature brass fittings by Vola for a polished, artistic look.
Arranged in an open plan with dark, terrazzo-tiled flooring, the main living space consists of the kitchen, dining area, and living room.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
This is the Unit A Kitchen - a fun mix of warm colors and textures. 10/10 would buy :)
In the new kitchen, oak timber veneer joinery unites concrete floors and counters.
A steel mesh balustrade lines the stairway, which leads to the rooftop deck.
Reminiscent of a shade that Lou’s grandfather, an advertising creative, liked to use in his work, the red of the Fred Meyer barstools matches the Bluestar range. A pair of steel-wrapped vents rise from the fir plywood millwork, built by Schuchart/Dow.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
In Hill's kitchen, exposed pipes behind the counter have plenty of company: the pipes that form her storage units. The rug, by Chilewich, is made of vinyl.
Reclaimed wood together with high specification hand made kitchen furniture blend the old and the new beautifully
Inside / Outside living

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.