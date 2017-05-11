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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : undermount/backsplashes : concrete

Kitchen Undermount Sinks Concrete Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Pink marble is unexpected, but adds the touch of warmth every kitchen needs.
The stove was kept in place in order to retain the position of the gas and venting. The designer dropped the sill on the right-side window to the floor. Sleek black cabinetry is topped with Essastone Concrete Pezzato weathered stone on the perimeter, and custom terrazzo on the island.
Bright red laminate shelves hold the family’s coffee supplies in a delightful reveal.
Pops of red—via the Louis Poulsen lights and Vola tap—are a nod to the homeowner’s favorite hue.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
A Marble-topped island table provides additional counter space, as well as an intimate place to gather. Vipp pendant lamps hang overhead.
Around the perimeter of the kitchen, Reform Basis cabinets complement richly textured white oak countertops. Professional-grade DCS appliances offer modern convenience.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
The interior maintains a sense of texture from the concrete that isn't overwhelming because of the wood floors and high ceilings.
The kitchen.
The custom steel kitchen island with a marble top is from Eginstill.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
An Arteriors Wahlburg Chandelier hangs over the kitchen countertop.
common area
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen
The kitchen pairs bespoke oak cabinetry with Gaggenau appliances and black Corian worktops that feature brass fittings by Vola for a polished, artistic look.
Arranged in an open plan with dark, terrazzo-tiled flooring, the main living space consists of the kitchen, dining area, and living room.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
This is the Unit A Kitchen - a fun mix of warm colors and textures. 10/10 would buy :)
In the new kitchen, oak timber veneer joinery unites concrete floors and counters.
A steel mesh balustrade lines the stairway, which leads to the rooftop deck.
Reminiscent of a shade that Lou’s grandfather, an advertising creative, liked to use in his work, the red of the Fred Meyer barstools matches the Bluestar range. A pair of steel-wrapped vents rise from the fir plywood millwork, built by Schuchart/Dow.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
In Hill's kitchen, exposed pipes behind the counter have plenty of company: the pipes that form her storage units. The rug, by Chilewich, is made of vinyl.
Reclaimed wood together with high specification hand made kitchen furniture blend the old and the new beautifully
Inside / Outside living