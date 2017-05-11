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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : pedestal/lighting : recessed

Kitchen Pedestal Sinks Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"We made a number of low-design-impact improvements to the existing part of the house as the contractors found some alarming errors in previous remodels," reveals Davis. "The house now feels ready for the next century."
The Kitchen