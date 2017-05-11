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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : pedestal/floors : medium hardwood

Kitchen Pedestal Sinks Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The utility sink and moveable countertop were purchased second-hand. Throughout the interiors, the framing was left exposed. Fire-resistant mineral wool insulation was applied to the exterior, then clad with Alaskan Yellow Cedar boards finished in a shou sugi ban treatment.
"We made a number of low-design-impact improvements to the existing part of the house as the contractors found some alarming errors in previous remodels," reveals Davis. "The house now feels ready for the next century."