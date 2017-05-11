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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : pedestal/cabinets : wood

Kitchen Pedestal Sinks Wood Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

The utility sink and moveable countertop were purchased second-hand. Throughout the interiors, the framing was left exposed. Fire-resistant mineral wool insulation was applied to the exterior, then clad with Alaskan Yellow Cedar boards finished in a shou sugi ban treatment.
The kitchen features cabinetry by bulthaup and a walnut extendable bar.