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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : pedestal/backsplashes : glass tile

Kitchen Pedestal Sinks Glass Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

"We made a number of low-design-impact improvements to the existing part of the house as the contractors found some alarming errors in previous remodels," reveals Davis. "The house now feels ready for the next century."