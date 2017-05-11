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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : drop in/floors : porcelain tile

Kitchen Drop In Sinks Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
Access into the garden is through the side of the kitchen and not the rear. This means the rear is protected for wildlife and the family do not have to go through the garden to access the BBQ and hard landscaping.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
Blackened pine continues from the exterior to the interior, where it’s used for the kitchen backsplash and cabinetry. The countertops and open shelving are made from oak.
This 1960s home designed by William Krisel embraces the rugged nature of the desert in a modern, minimalist way. It is casual yet intentional, with each of the four bedrooms imbued with pattern and color—plus, there’s a separated bedroom for in-laws equipped with its own kitchen.
The two did a full kitchen remodel a few summers ago—a fact they especially appreciate during the pandemic, as they’re cooking more now than ever before. Artful elements include the Smeg refrigerator in mint and cups by Atelier Dion.
"We needed a place to station the computer, and have one-on-one meetings with clients," explains Efrat of the new study. "However. I didn’t want to make the public space feel dark and small (by subtracting a chunk of it for a designated room). Another constraint was to have acoustic isolation, and the glass-walled room was the perfect solution for all of the above—it made the main living space feel more spacious since it enables light to pass through, yet separated it from the main living space acoustically and effectively."
In the cooking area, an open fire is used for barbecuing.
designed by Estúdio Minke
This kitchen features a high-low mix of marble paired with laminate cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
An expansive butler's pantry caters to entertaining needs.
A look at the gourmet kitchen, which features a large center island and separate peninsula. Dark cabinetry contrasts with the room's crisp marble accents.
The open-concept kitchen offers modern conveniences while retaining much of its original detailing, including the custom cabinets and exposed ceiling beams. A picture window stretches across the countertops along one wall.
The kitchen was redone in 2019, designed by Brooke and Kyle.
The baby-blue cabinets contrast with a white subway-tiled backsplash and mosaic-tiled flooring. A large bay window overlooks the front driveway and lawn, while allowing tons of natural light into the space.
Along the left-hand side of the main entrance is a spacious kitchen and family room in the back. A massive, marble-topped island wraps around to form bar seating along one end.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The kitchen was constructed from a mix of lacquered wood and natural oak.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The kitchen overlooks views of the outdoors and the study.
Walls were torn down to create a bright, open kitchen.
Kitchen.
There is new porcelain tile flooring throughout.
Thanks to a recent renovation, the kitchen now has an expanded breakfast island, Bosch stainless appliances, and a modern induction cooktop.
A view into the kitchen, which received IKEA cabinet boxes with Semihandmade drawer and door fronts painted Chard from Behr, by Samuel. The refrigerator is a KitchenAid model tucked under the butcher block counter and covered with a panel.
Kitchen
WH Residence | M3 Architects
The narrow kitchen highlights a ceiling concealed hood from Falmec, overlooking a black granite countertop with the domino mix of barbecue + gas + induction hobs from Siemens, sitting atop handle less grey wood cabinets. On the open shelves, the cups are characterized by Japanese brush strokes and Finnish form, designed by Norm Architects for Menu. The vase by Agnes Fries for Normann Copenhagen features contrasting brush strokes in black over a clean white form, and adorns the top shelf along with beautiful black lilies to go with. Among other details are the grey Birillo dispenser from Alessi for soap, the Tumbler Clock by Menu as the kitchen timer, and adding to the green is the Cacti from Hay Design overlooking the small window.
Kitchen